Sure, The Bachelor bombed in spectacular fashion this year, but we haven’t given up hope on The Bachelor 2022 still going ahead! And if the rumours are true, producers are already eyeing off some stellar picks for next year’s leading lad.

Tony Armstrong

Entertainment reporter Richard Reid recently floated the idea of casting king Tony Armstrong to put butts back in the Bachie seats, so to speak.

In a column for goss rag New Idea, the spicy reporter said Ten needs to “please go with Tony Armstrong” because the AFL star-turned-sports journo is “funny, flirty and oh-so easy on the eyes” and where’s the lie?

Konrad Bien-Stephens

Now, there’s a new name that’s been thrown into the mix, and he’s v. familiar to anyone following along with the current season of The Bachelorette from home: old mate Konrad Bien-Stephens.

An unnamed contestant from the current Bachelorette season spoke to the So Dramatic! podcast for their latest ep, in which they revealed that producers might just roll with Konrad for next year’s Bachelor.

The rogue contestant revealed that Konrad is the “producer’s favourite” and they have a theory that he’s probs gonna go far in the Bachie franchise.

“It’s The Konrad Show. He’s their golden boy. I have a feeling they are setting him up to be the next Bachelor,” they said, before adding: “I think he knows that too because he wasn’t even subtle or trying to hide his romance with Abbie.“

They went on to say that despite the fact that he was recently spotted pashing ex Bachie babe Abbie Chatfield, they reckon he probs won’t get in trouble because he’s so damn beloved.

“I bet producers make an exception for Konrad breaching his contract and still give him his bonus,” they said, referring to the $5,000 that the cast members get for following the rules.

Have a listen to the latest ep of the So Dramatic! podcast for all the tea.

Dr. Chris Brown

I feel like every bloody year this bloke’s name gets brought up for Bachie and it’s happened once again.

During his recent appearance on Fitzy and Wippa, the famous vet was asked if he’d be joining the franchise and he responded, “I don’t know if there is a price [that would make him join].

“It’s appealing. If you re-open the bucket list for the finale I’ll probably do it for 20 grand and a drinks card,” Chris said.

The Bachelor 2022 is still a big ol’ mystery, but until then, The Bachelorette is currently airing every Wednesday night on Ten at 7:30pm.