She waddled into our hearts on this year’s season of The Bachelor, but sadly Rosemary Sawtwell’s penguin panache wasn’t enough to score a rose in last night’s ep.

This morning, I got on the horn to the fan fave about the drama that went down this season, life in the Bachie Mansion, and who she reckons will end up with Locky.

PTV: Hey Rosemary! First up, do you have any regrets about signing on for Bachie?

No, definitely not! I don’t regret anything I’ve done. Everything was 100% true to who I am, so I’m really happy with it.

PTV: And look, if you’ve made the initial promos, you know you’ve done well.

It was the penguin suit for sure [laughs].

PTV: Definitely! If you could give future Bachie applicants a piece of advice, what would it be?

Just be yourself. I know that’s so cliche, but it’s the truth. Being yourself, and the most ‘out there’ version of yourself, is really important. Be 100 per cent authentically yourself, ‘cos if you don’t it just makes you seem fake.

PTV: Oh yeah, and I think with reality TV, especially, people can sniff out inauthenticity so easily, so it’s important to be real.

Exactly! That’s why I thought, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna give it a red hot crack and be my crazy self.’ So yeah, I’m happy that I did because I think it paid off for me.

PTV: Agreed. Now, you seemed quite upset when you didn’t receive a rose from Locky last night, understandably so. How strong were your feelings for him?

Yeah, watching it again was pretty hard because it brought up all those emotions. It’s because I seriously caught the feels for Locky. When I like someone, I fall head over heels so watching it back, I couldn’t stop crying.

But I’m in a much better place this morning! When I get knocked down, it doesn’t take much for me to get back up again.

PTV: That’s so great to hear, I love that! So now that you’re seeing it all unfold on-screen, what do you think about all the drama?

Honestly, being in the house was quite intense. ‘Cos most of the time, I was just in my own world, doing my own thing, and I’m like, ‘Where’s it coming from?’

It’s so interesting to also watch it back because I can’t believe I was there and witnessing it.

PTV: From what we saw, you never really got roped into the drama. Did you get involved at all and we just never saw it?

I just stay out of the drama in general. Personally, I love a bit of tea here and there, but I’m not the type of person to start drama or be around drama, I just don’t like it in my everyday life and I wouldn’t want it in the house either.

And that’s why I have so few girlfriends and more guy friends, I just don’t like that bitchiness and cattiness, I just want to have a good time and find a husband.

PTV: What was it like being in the mansion day-to-day? Was the energy a bit toxic?

No, I didn’t get that vibe at all when I was in the house. To be honest, I’m a very independent person so I’d be chilling on my own, and in the morning I’d go out and feed the alpacas and everybody was like, “How do the alpacas like you? Why aren’t they charging at you!?” And I’m like, “Because I feed them. We’re friends.” [laughs]

PTV: They obviously can sense that you’re an animal lover.

Oh, 100 per cent. With the penguin and the alpacas, it’s like a bloody zoo over there. [laughs]

PTV: We barely see Locky in the episodes, do you reckon he turns a blind eye to all the drama or is he just oblivious to it?

I think he was a bit oblivious, to be completely honest. Because when you watch it, you’re like ‘Why is he sending this person home? Why isn’t he sending that person home?’

I genuinely don’t think Locky had any inkling or idea about it because every time drama was going on, he wasn’t even present. He was chatting to someone else or making out with someone else, who bloody knows.

I don’t think he had any idea, but he probably knows now ‘cos he’s been watching it.

PTV: Do you think the portrayal of the ladies has been accurate or do you think some people have been edited?

Nah I think it’s been quite accurate, because if you think about it, all the girls who are shown being quite dramatic and starting fights, that’s actually what happened, but those girls are so beautiful and it’s a shame that they aren’t being seen as multifaceted.

Those girls are so kindhearted, they’re actually the most lovely girls in the entire world, especially Roxi and Kaitlyn, and I actually adore them. It’s very interesting to just see that one side of them when I, personally, know they’re quite beautiful people.

I wouldn’t say the editing is wrong, but it’s a bit more dramatised than it was in the house.

PTV: Is there a spoken girl code at the cocktail parties because Roxi got pretty upset at Kaitlyn for kissing Locky, but we saw that happen earlier in the season with Bella?

There’s not like a written code, but I feel like the unspoken code is, don’t kiss at the cocktail party, don’t try and cause drama, that’s just out of mutual respect, but we never really spoke about it.

And with Kaitlyn being new, she literally hadn’t even watched the show before so she had no idea how things would play out.

So at the end of the day, she did what she wants and to be honest, I would’ve done the same thing if I had the chance! A game’s a game. Good on her!

PTV: And finally, who do you think Locky will choose?

I really, really hope to dear god that it’s my girl Irena. She’s the most beautiful person, inside and out, and I think she deserves to find the love of her life. That’s what she came in for and to not get a broken heart so if she does, Locky, I’m coming for you.