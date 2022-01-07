Last year’s Bachie may have bombed in the ratings, but there’s no denying that they were both groundbreaking seasons, and it looks like The Bachelor Australia 2022 is set to make waves as well!

Channel 10 has released a call-out for both “single men and women” to apply for the new season of Bachie.

The network dropped a casting call on its official Facebook page ahead of the new season and since they want both male and female contestants, it certainly sounds like they’ve found a bisexual Bachelor, doesn’t it?

The call-out says: “Are you searching for that special someone but just can’t seem to find them? The Bachelor is back with a whole new look for 2022 and we’re looking for single men and women who are looking for the love of their life.”

According to the casting call, filming is set to take place roughly between May and July this year.

Before long, the call-out had gone gangbusters across the media, with several sites taking this to mean that The Bachelor 2022 is following in The Bachelorette 2021’s footsteps with a bisexual Bachie season, featuring both male and female contestants.

To get to the bottom of it, PEDESTRIAN.TV reached out to a Ten spokesperson and here’s what they had to say:

“Trying to fit a square peg into a round hole is so 2020. Love is love and we look forward to casting our next Bachelor, whoever they may be.”

Well there ya bloody have it!

Thinking of signing up for the new season? Well, I know reality TV has a track record of not treating the LGBTQIA+ community respectfully, but when we spoke to Brooke Blurton ahead of last year’s Bachelorette, she told us that the opposite was true this time around.

Blurton revealed that Ten hired an Inclusivity Consultant and a First Nations Consultant to ensure that the season was produced as respectfully as possible.

“I feel really proud to be part of that progression because I’m always educating myself and learning about the new terminologies and the new lingo and I think this season, having had an Inclusivity Consultant and a First Nations Consultant really helped get everyone on the same page so that I could feel the most comfortable with being myself,” she told P.TV.

So what exactly is a First Nations and an Inclusivity Consultant?

“They’re basically catching everyone up and getting everyone up to speed with everything to do with the LGBTQIA+ community and the First Nations community,” Brooke explained. “Because I need to know personally as a protagonist and as a driver in this that I feel safe to be myself and not have to worry about these things.”

Excellent news!

The Bachelor Australia 2022 is set to air later this year, with a casting announcement expected to drop within the coming months.