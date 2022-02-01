So there I was, minding my own business, trying desperately not to melt into a gooey puddle in the 34 degree Sydney heat, when I noticed a message pop up in the PEDESTRIAN.TV DMs containing some intriguing tea about The Bachelor 2022.

The message was from a P.TV reader claiming that they’d heard from a Bachie production source that they’re doing things a little bit differently this year.

“So I’ve heard from good authority that there’s only going to be one season of Bach this year and it’s going to have a male and female lead,” the message read.

“Meaning there is going to be a mansion of guys and girls co-existing like with Brooke’s season.”

The source also claimed that it’s being filmed in the Gold Coast as they’re “attempting to refresh the series.”

Yeah yeah, I know what you’re thinking: why the heck are we taking the word of some local yokel in our inbox?

Well, if ya think about it, there’s some evidence to support this theory, direct from the Bachelor producers themselves.

Last month, the official Bachie Facebook dropped a call-out for both “single men and women” to apply for the new season.

Since they stipulated that they’re after both male and female applicants, folks took this to mean that they’ve found a bisexual Bachelor.

The call-out read: “Are you searching for that special someone but just can’t seem to find them? The Bachelor is back with a whole new look for 2022 and we’re looking for single men and women who are looking for the love of their life.”

Before long, the call-out had gone gangbusters online, with folks assuming that The Bachelor 2022 is following in The Bachelorette 2021’s footsteps with a bisexual Bachie season, featuring both male and female contestants.

To get to the bottom of it, reached out to a Ten spokesperson at the time and here’s what they had to say:

“Trying to fit a square peg into a round hole is so 2020. Love is love and we look forward to casting our next Bachelor, whoever they may be.”

Then, in a recent episode of the So Dramatic! podcast, host Megan Pustetto speculated that this has all been a misunderstanding and the aforementioned call-out was in reference to the Bachie lead and his female contestants.

But given this new information, it could very well be that the show is changing up its format to keep things fresh and bolster ratings.

Based on Ten’s statement to us, I do believe that they’ll probs be fielding a range of candidates to bring us a more diverse season, rather than the hetero nonsense we’ve been forced to endure for years ad nauseam (barring Brooke’s groundbreaking season and a Bachelor In Paradise contestant here and there, of course).

But anyway, this is all speculation for now so take it with a grain of salt. Only time will tell!

According to the call-out, filming is set to take place between May and July this year, so hopefully we won’t have to wait too long for an answer.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.