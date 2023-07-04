We Just Got Wind Of What Taylor Swift Will Get Up To While Down Under & When Does She SLEEP?

Taylor Swift isn’t even due in Australia until February next year but we’ve already started copping whispers of her travel itinerary. So will she be booking a Contiki or is she more of a solo traveller hostel girlie? Let’s find out.

A mysterious insider has told Woman’s Day that the pop star has a few activities in mind.

These include but are not limited to climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge, saying g’day to a few furry friends at Taronga Zoo and perhaps even throwing a few shaka’s during a surfing lesson at Bondi Beach.

Hope she knows her way around a rip, otherwise we could be on for a Taylor X Bondi Rescue crossover — the collab absolutely nobody wants.

READ MORE Here’s Just How Much Cash Taylor Swift Will Be Raking In For The Aussie Leg Of Her Eras Tour

Sounds like the singer will be doing many of the ~standard~ tourist activities during her time down under. In my humble opinion, this only adds to her already immense relatability.

She could’ve booked out a private yacht to cruise Sydney harbour. But no, she’ll be catching waves like the rest of us (I say, like I know how to surf).

“Taylor’s usually exhausted after her shows but since it takes so long to get to Australia she wants to make the most of it,” the insider told Woman’s Day magazine.

This woman is simply the busiest person I (don’t) know.

READ MORE Pour One Out For This Aussie Swiftie Who Accidentally Spent $10k On Eras Tour Tickets

Imagine doing a three-hour show, plus tech rehearsals, make-up, wardrobe, and travel, then somehow still finding time to hug a koala. Ludicrous. Does this woman even sleep?

The other juicy piece of gossip is that Taylor’s set to stay in a rental mansion (I take back what I said earlier about her being relatable), and plans to peruse the luxury Aussie clothing label Zimmermann per the Daily Mail.

This all sounds peachy.

We truly hope she enjoys her stay and doesn’t find it nearly as exhausting as the experience of purchasing tickets to her Eras Tour shows.