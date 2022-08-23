Hannah Montana without Miley Cyrus is almost like a bagel without cream cheese. One cannot exist without the other; it’s a symbiotic relationship that ensures the world as we know it functions smoothly. So can you imagine what would have happened to planet Earth if Taylor Momsen was cast as Hannah Montana? Because according to the show’s casting director, it almost happened.

For those of you not in the know, Momsen played Jenny Humphrey in Gossip Girl and TBH she sucked.

Getting all horny for Nate Archibald and pursuing him, even when he was dating Serena van der Woodsen and wasn’t really that into her? When she tried to literally emancipate herself from her Dad so she can start her own stupid little fashion label? Her random drug mule character arc? The way she treated Eric van der Woodsen like dirt? And don’t even get me started on the dogshit bowler hat she wore to One and One.

Momsen left Gossip Girl in 2010 because she wanted to pursue a career in music. Before bidding adieu to the show she formed a band called The Pretty Reckless in 2009, which basically has the same vibe as Little Miss J’s “edgy” and “alternative” character schtick.

I know the entire point of acting is that you’re supposed to be a versatile chameleon who can play anyone, but I don’t believe for one second that Momsen has ever possessed the certain je ne sais quoi that Hannah Montana required.

But alas, Hannah Montana‘s original casting director Lisa London recently revealed on TikTok that Momsen made it to the final rounds of the casting process, alongside Cyrus and Victorious star Daniella Monet.

London spilled the tea after Fernanda Cortes alleged in a since-deleted TikTok that singer, songwriter and actress Belinda Peregrín almost scored the role of Hannah Montana.

London came with receipts, showing off the OG casting sheet which listed the three actresses who auditioned in Hannah Montana‘s final network test. She went on to say more than 1,200 girls auditioned for the role of Hannah and the character’s name was originally going to be Chloe Stewart, rather than Miley Stewart.

Momsen in the lead role and a name change? It’s quite simply not the best of both worlds.