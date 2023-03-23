As a born and bred Sydney girlie, I am no longer shocked by the absolute shoeboxes me and my friends are generously calling a home. You know, a home is what you make it and all that jazz. But for some viewers watching Married At First Sight, it was a big fkn shock to see Tahnee Cook‘s minuscule Bondi apartment.

This week, we saw Ollie Skelton crash with Tahnee in Bondi for homestays. While it was super cute to see these two sliving together, Ollie couldn’t help but make a few references to how “snug” and “cosy” her apartment was, before mentioning that it cost more than his entire townhouse in Perth.

“That’s on the housing crisis,” he said. So true king, it’s rough out there.

But while it’s not unusual to be able to spot your sink from your bed when you’re living in any beachside town in Sydney, fans across the country were absolutely gobsmacked by the close quarters.

“This [apartment] has got to be a joke” one user commented.

“The smallness of that apartment is actually quite shocking,” another said.

“She’s living in a shoebox of an apartment but has Balenciaga shoes,” quipped a fan.

In today’s cozzie livs crisis, that’s what I call priorities. For example, I will continue to buy Nike Air Force 1’s and anything that says ‘gut health’ on it but all my bras and socks have holes in them.

Life is about ~balance~.

But while Tahnee’s room apartment triggered claustrophobia fans didn’t know they had, for Sydney-slickers, Tahnee’s living situation was just part and parcel of living in one of the most coveted spots in the country.

“There’s nothing wrong with her apartment… she’s real,” someone who’s probably a Sydney local said.

“I don’t care what anyone says, this is giving me Carrie Bradshaw and I love it,” another commented.

Despite the small dimensions, and the potential hazard of hearing your new partner violently take a shit, Ollie could really see himself moving to Bondi and living it up with Tahnee by the beach.

And, if you’re ready for a big old spoiler, it seems that the loved-up couple have done just that.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, Tahnee and Ollie have shacked up and are living in a new place together in Sydney.

Fingers crossed that it’s slightly bigger than Tahnee’s old pad.

