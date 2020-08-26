Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has denied singing the n-word in a video spread far and wide on social media, explaining that he replaced the racial slur with “neighbour” instead.
The hashtag, #NoahSchnappIsOverParty, started trending on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon after a viral video, believed to be posted by one of Schnapp’s friends, showed him and a number of his mates singing along to Lil Dicky‘s Freaky Friday, feat. Chris Brown.
The lyrics heard in the video include, “What up, my n-word? What up, my n-word? / Big ups, my n-word, we up, my n-word.”
he did not hold back.. he really said all or nothin ???? #noahschnappisoverparty pic.twitter.com/OVVpGqn8OJ
— ????????????????????????♀️ (@rosymvnoz) August 26, 2020
In a statement posted to his Instagram story, Schnapp confirmed it was him in the video and said he is so sorry for the offence he caused.
“[A video] has gotten out of me dancing and singing a song while singing the word ‘neighbour’ over the n-word,” he said.
“I would truly never say the n-word and I’m not the type of person. I genuinely have never used that word in my life. Using the word ‘neighbour’ in that song was just something my camp friends and I did.
“I hope you all understand I could never even think about doing that.”
Schnapp concluded his statement by apologising for using the replacement word.
“I should of kept my mouth shut. I understand why it is found offensive and I am so sorry,” he said.
Instagram / @noahschnapp
At the time of writing, #NoahSchnappIsOverParty is the number one trending hashtag on Twitter in Australia. The comments on his Instagram profile, meanwhile, vary between disappointment and people mocking his apology.
#noahschnappisoverparty
I WAS ROOTING FOR HIM ????????
not anymore tho ???????????? pic.twitter.com/gGAi74VudM
— kaori ✨ george stans pls interact (@kaoreki) August 26, 2020
noah schnapp running to the upside down to escape getting cancelled #noahschnappisoverparty pic.twitter.com/0oUlrK76JU
— Riley McClelland (@RileyMcclelland) August 26, 2020
Image: Getty Images / Jerod Harris
#noahschnappisoverparty he sent me his apology pic.twitter.com/HT8xUO6L5h
— kassi ♡ (@cr4zytogether) August 26, 2020