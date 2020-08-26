Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has denied singing the n-word in a video spread far and wide on social media, explaining that he replaced the racial slur with “neighbour” instead.

The hashtag, #NoahSchnappIsOverParty, started trending on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon after a viral video, believed to be posted by one of Schnapp’s friends, showed him and a number of his mates singing along to Lil Dicky‘s Freaky Friday, feat. Chris Brown.

The lyrics heard in the video include, “What up, my n-word? What up, my n-word? / Big ups, my n-word, we up, my n-word.”

In a statement posted to his Instagram story, Schnapp confirmed it was him in the video and said he is so sorry for the offence he caused.

“[A video] has gotten out of me dancing and singing a song while singing the word ‘neighbour’ over the n-word,” he said.

“I would truly never say the n-word and I’m not the type of person. I genuinely have never used that word in my life. Using the word ‘neighbour’ in that song was just something my camp friends and I did.

“I hope you all understand I could never even think about doing that.”

Schnapp concluded his statement by apologising for using the replacement word.

“I should of kept my mouth shut. I understand why it is found offensive and I am so sorry,” he said.

At the time of writing, #NoahSchnappIsOverParty is the number one trending hashtag on Twitter in Australia. The comments on his Instagram profile, meanwhile, vary between disappointment and people mocking his apology.

