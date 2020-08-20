Thanks for signing up!

Stan just shared the list of shows and flicks being added to the platform (and effectively taking over our lives) in September.

First up, there’s the sick-looking spinoff to hit series Power – Power Book II: Ghost. The ten-episode season will premiere exclusively on Stan on Sunday 6 September, same day as the U.S.

Peep the trailer below:

Then there’s the hotly anticipated follow-up season of Emmy-nominated comedy series PEN15.

All eps drop at once, only on Stan, on September 19, the same day as the U.S.

Elsewhere, there’s the charming Charmed reboot (which will be housed alongside the OG for comparison), the entire Twilight film saga (perfectly timed as the new book was released a few weeks back) and beloved ’90s flick Clueless.

Peep the full list below:

Tuesday 1/9/20

Breathe

Daddy’s Home

Tropic Thunder

The Terminal

Mapplethorpe

Geordie Shore: Season 20

Wednesday 2/9/20

Hey Duggee: Season 3, Set 1

Down Under

Material Girls

Thursday 3/9/20

American Pastoral

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

Day And Night

German Angst

Friday 4/9/20

A.P. Bio: Season 3

Cheers: Seasons 1 – 11

Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 10

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1, Part 2

Paddington

The House of Magic

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Saturday 5/9/20

Natural World: Hippos Africa’s River Giants

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 25

Broken City

Sunday 6/9/20

Love Fraud: Season 1, Episode 2

P-Valley: Season 1, Episode 8

Power Book II: Ghost

Below

The Extraordinary

Proxima

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 26

Monday 7/9/20

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 12

Be Kind Rewind

Selma

Porn To Be Free

Tuesday 8/9/20

The Daughter

Apocalypse Now

Wednesday 9/9/20

Red Dawn

Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa

Rosalie Blum

Thursday 10/9/20

China’s Artful Dissident

Goon

Cutthroat Island

Furry Vengeance

Friday 11/9/20

The Voices

New Amsterdam: Season 2

The Blinky Bill Movie

Planet 51

Saturday 12/9/20

The Biggest Little Farm

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 27

Sunday 13/9/20

Love Fraud: Season 1, Episode 3

Power Book II: Ghost

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 28

Wyrmwood

Monday 14/9/20

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 13

Desus

& Mero: Season 2, Episode 46

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 10

Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 1-9

The Lunchroom

Dogs Don’t Wear Pants

Tuesday 15/9/20

Clueless

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Wednesday 16/9/20

Mirror Mirror

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

The Aviator’s Wife

The Queen of Spain

Thursday 17/9/20

Catfish: Season 7

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

The Host

Rambo: First Blood

Rambo: First Blood Part 2

Rambo III

Everybody Wants Some!!

Friday 18/9/20

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 47

Ghosts

Of Girlfriends Past

Hummingbird

Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return

Astro Boy

Dino Time

High Tension

God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya

Saturday 19/9/20

PEN15: Season 2, Part 1

The Impossible

See Spot Run

Monster

Beach: Season 1, Episode 29

Sunday 20/9/20

Love Fraud: Season 1, Episode 4

Power Book II: Ghost

Summer of Rockets: Season 1

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 30

Monday 21/9/20

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 14

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 48

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 11

Brothers

The Sweeney

Woyzeck

Where the Green Ants Dream

Tuesday 22/9/20

Nerve (2016)

Wednesday 23/9/20

Charmed (2018): Seasons 1-2

Red Planet

An Unexpected Love

The Dancer

Thursday 24/9/20

Fist Fight (2017)

Man on a Ledge

Aurora

Just To Be Sure

Friday 25/9/20

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 49

Deutschland 89: Season 1

Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds: Season 1

Something Borrowed

Maggie

Petra

Saturday 26/9/20

Mechanic Resurrection

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 31

Sunday 27/9/20

The Comey Rule: Parts 1 & 2

Power Book II: Ghost

Sleepless

Berry Bees: Season 1 (Part 2)

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 32

Monday 28/9/20

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 15

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 50

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 12

St Trinians 2

Legend of Fritton’s Gold

L.A. Story

Tuesday 29/9/20

The Fighter

I Am Wrath

Elsa & Fred

70 Big Ones

Wednesday 30/9/20

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14

Lock Up

Intimate Parts

Hemel