Stan just shared the list of shows and flicks being added to the platform (and effectively taking over our lives) in September.
First up, there’s the sick-looking spinoff to hit series Power – Power Book II: Ghost. The ten-episode season will premiere exclusively on Stan on Sunday 6 September, same day as the U.S.
Peep the trailer below:
Then there’s the hotly anticipated follow-up season of Emmy-nominated comedy series PEN15.
All eps drop at once, only on Stan, on September 19, the same day as the U.S.
Elsewhere, there’s the charming Charmed reboot (which will be housed alongside the OG for comparison), the entire Twilight film saga (perfectly timed as the new book was released a few weeks back) and beloved ’90s flick Clueless.
Peep the full list below:
Tuesday 1/9/20
Breathe
Daddy’s Home
Tropic Thunder
The Terminal
Mapplethorpe
Geordie Shore: Season 20
Wednesday 2/9/20
Hey Duggee: Season 3, Set 1
Down Under
Material Girls
Thursday 3/9/20
American Pastoral
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Day And Night
German Angst
Friday 4/9/20
A.P. Bio: Season 3
Cheers: Seasons 1 – 11
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 10
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1, Part 2
Paddington
The House of Magic
Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Saturday 5/9/20
Natural World: Hippos Africa’s River Giants
Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 25
Broken City
Sunday 6/9/20
Love Fraud: Season 1, Episode 2
P-Valley: Season 1, Episode 8
Power Book II: Ghost
Below
The Extraordinary
Proxima
Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 26
Monday 7/9/20
The Circus: Season 5, Episode 12
Be Kind Rewind
Selma
Porn To Be Free
Tuesday 8/9/20
The Daughter
Apocalypse Now
Wednesday 9/9/20
Red Dawn
Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa
Rosalie Blum
Thursday 10/9/20
China’s Artful Dissident
Goon
Cutthroat Island
Furry Vengeance
Friday 11/9/20
The Voices
New Amsterdam: Season 2
The Blinky Bill Movie
Planet 51
Saturday 12/9/20
The Biggest Little Farm
Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 27
Sunday 13/9/20
Love Fraud: Season 1, Episode 3
Power Book II: Ghost
Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 28
Wyrmwood
Monday 14/9/20
The Circus: Season 5, Episode 13
Desus
& Mero: Season 2, Episode 46
Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 10
Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 1-9
The Lunchroom
Dogs Don’t Wear Pants
Tuesday 15/9/20
Clueless
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Wednesday 16/9/20
Mirror Mirror
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
The Aviator’s Wife
The Queen of Spain
Thursday 17/9/20
Catfish: Season 7
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
The Host
Rambo: First Blood
Rambo: First Blood Part 2
Rambo III
Everybody Wants Some!!
Friday 18/9/20
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 47
Ghosts
Of Girlfriends Past
Hummingbird
Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return
Astro Boy
Dino Time
High Tension
God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya
Saturday 19/9/20
PEN15: Season 2, Part 1
The Impossible
See Spot Run
Monster
Beach: Season 1, Episode 29
Sunday 20/9/20
Love Fraud: Season 1, Episode 4
Power Book II: Ghost
Summer of Rockets: Season 1
Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 30
Monday 21/9/20
The Circus: Season 5, Episode 14
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 48
Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 11
Brothers
The Sweeney
Woyzeck
Where the Green Ants Dream
Tuesday 22/9/20
Nerve (2016)
Wednesday 23/9/20
Charmed (2018): Seasons 1-2
Red Planet
An Unexpected Love
The Dancer
Thursday 24/9/20
Fist Fight (2017)
Man on a Ledge
Aurora
Just To Be Sure
Friday 25/9/20
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 49
Deutschland 89: Season 1
Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds: Season 1
Something Borrowed
Maggie
Petra
Saturday 26/9/20
Mechanic Resurrection
Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 31
Sunday 27/9/20
The Comey Rule: Parts 1 & 2
Power Book II: Ghost
Sleepless
Berry Bees: Season 1 (Part 2)
Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 32
Monday 28/9/20
The Circus: Season 5, Episode 15
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 50
Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 12
St Trinians 2
Legend of Fritton’s Gold
L.A. Story
Tuesday 29/9/20
The Fighter
I Am Wrath
Elsa & Fred
70 Big Ones
Wednesday 30/9/20
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14
Lock Up
Intimate Parts
Hemel