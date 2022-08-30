The full trailer for Stan’s powerful new series Bali 2002 has finally been released and it looks set to be an absolute emotional journey.

The show follows the real-life events of the devastating 2002 Bali terrorist attacks, where 202 people — including 88 Australians and 38 Indonesians — were killed.

A teaser trailer for the show was first released earlier in August. But the full trailer has given us some more insight into what the show will cover.

In it we see local Balinese people, as well as Australian and British tourists, before the nightclub attacks — and then in the aftermath of the bombings. Bali 2002 will also focus on the investigation into the terrorist attacks by Balinese and Australian officials.

One familiar face in the trailer is Sean Keenan, who many young Aussies will recognise for his role in Puberty Blues. He stars as real-life AFL player Jason McCartney, one of the Australians who was injured in the attacks but immediately tried to help out those around him amidst the devastation, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

You can suss out the trailer below: I can already tell this show is about to have me weeping.

Local Balinese people and tourists worked together to help rescue over 200 people injured in the bombings. The show was made in consultation with those directly impacted in the attack, and looks like an incredibly moving story of people coming together in the wake of immense tragedy.

READ MORE The First Trailer For Stan Original Series Last Light Is A Bloody Wild Apocalyptic Thrill Ride

The show will be helmed by Indonesian-Australian director Katrina Irawati Graham and AACTA Award-winning director Peter Andrikidis, and feature a slew of Indonesian and Australian acting talent.

As well as Keenan, the top-tier cast includes Rachel Griffiths, Claudia Jessie, Ewen Leslie, Arka Das, Richard Roxborough, Anthony Wong, Sri Ayu Jati Kartika, Paul Ayre and Maleeka Gasbari.

According to Stan: “Bali 2002 is the inspiring true story of how everyday heroes from Bali, Australia and beyond defied the odd to bring order from chaos and hope from despair”.

The show will be available for streaming on Stan on September 25.