Helllllllllllllll yeah: Stan just dropped the official trailer for the brand new ten-episode season of Power – Power Book II: Ghost.

The hotly anticipated spinoff will premiere exclusively on Stan on Sunday 6 September, same day as the U.S.

“We are thrilled to bring the fans the next chapter in the Power Universe with Power Book II: Ghost. We know they have been waiting too long to rejoin Tasha and Tariq as he navigates the criminal world and the academic world without ever taking his eyes off the prize: his mother’s freedom,” said Courtney A. Kemp, Creator, Showrunner and Executive Producer.

“Along with reconnecting with some old favourites, we are excited for the audience to meet a host of new characters, including powerful allies like Method Man’s Davis MacLean and potential foes like Mary J. Blige’s Monet Tejada. Power Book II: Ghost hits the ground running, throwing fans right back into the action just 72 hours after the events of Power 615. I won’t say too much more but what I can promise is that once the ride begins, we don’t slow down.”

Have a go at the trailer below: