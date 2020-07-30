CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses mental health issues.

Cole Sprouse has returned to Instagram after taking what he describes as a much needed mental health break, and his statement about looking after yourself is absolutely worth a read.

The budding photographer shared a pic he’d captured in Telum and explained why he stepped away from the platform for a while, and what prompted his return.

“Thinking back on Tulum,” he began. “Know I’ve been off of social media for a while. Decided to take a much needed mental health break.”

He went on to say that despite not being an avid Instagrammer, even his moderate use of the app during quarantine was becoming “a bit too taxing.”

“I’ve never been the most active user of social media, but even the minor amount I had been engaging during quarantine had become a bit too taxing,” he continued.

“Work is slowly beginning to pick back up within a new normal. And as someone who has only ever really known work their entire life, I found that I’m best on a schedule.”

He encouraged fans to know when it’s appropriate to take a “step away” and “take your breaks.”

“Knowing when to step away like I did in college, and when to re-engage is a fundamental skill for any young performer. Take your breaks. Mental and physical health always come first,” he continued.

“In time we’ll all be able to see more clearly what this pandemic actually is- a massive global trauma. The effects of which have, in no small way, been encouraged tremendously by the failings of the US. We’re in the midst of a huge election, and I encourage everyone here in the United States to deeply consider our ‘modern’ medical health care system.”

He concluded, “I’ll be more active soon my sweet little babies.”

Sage advice, ma man.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you are in distress, please call Lifeline on 13 11 44 or chat online.

Have something on your mind? You can reach out to BeyondBlue at 1300 22 4636 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.