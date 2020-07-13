Local streaming giant Stan just gave us our first peek at the hotly anticipated Power spinoff, Power Book II: Ghost, which hits the platform exclusively in September.

Power Book II: Ghost picks up shortly after the wild conclusion of Power and shows us how Tariq St. Patrick is coping with the death of his father, as his mother faces charges for the murder her son committed.

Catch the spicy trailer below:

Michael Rainey Jr. reprises his role as Tariq St. Patrick in the spinoff, along with Naturi Naughton as Tasha St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada, Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Tameika Washington and more.

Every episode of Power is now streaming — only on Stan.