Did the bombshell Power finale leave you craving more action-packed goodness?

Well if you stuck around right ’til the very end on Sunday night, you would’ve seen the announcement that the Power universe is expanding with four new spinoff series that’ll keep the drama going for years to come (yas!).

First up there’s Power Book II: Ghost, which picks up right where the OG series left off and is coming to Stan later this year.

Check out the sick-looking teaser below:

The series will star world-renowned recording artist and Oscar® nominee Mary J. Blige, Method Man and several members of the original Power cast.

But that’s not all, folks.

It’s also just been announced that three additional series have been greenlit, one of which is a prequel.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan will take fans back to the ‘90s where we’ll see the origin story of iconic Power character Kanan Stark (played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson).

Following that there’ll be Power Book IV: Influence, which follows Rashad Tate (played by Larenz Tate) on his quest for political power.

And finally, Power Book V: Force sees Tommy Egan (played by Joseph Sikora) after he ~finally~ cuts ties and says goodbye to New York.

Powerful stuff, isn’t it?

All six seasons of Power are now streaming, only on Stan.