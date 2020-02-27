WE’RE BACK, BABEY!

Logie Award-winning Stan Original series Bloom is returning with a second season and the streaming lords at Stan have just dropped their first-look teaser and images and it looks like we’re in for a treat.

National treasure Phoebe Tonkin returns as Gwen along with her older counterpart, two-time Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver and multi award-winning actor Bryan Brown.

Joining the cast for season two is a mix of rising stars and Australian screen legends including Jacqueline McKenzie (Stan Original Series Romper Stomper), Gary Sweet (House Husbands), Bella Heathcote (Strange Angel), Toby Schmitz (Black Sails), Jackson Heywood (Home and Away) and Ed Oxenbould (Puberty Blues) – plus series one favourites Genevieve Morris (Stan Original Series No Activity), John Stanton (The Doctor Blake Mysteries) and Anne Charleston (Neighbours).

Just to refresh your mem: in season one, a mysterious flood ravaged a small country town, Mullan, after which a berry grew with the power to restore your youth.

I won’t give much more away in case ya haven’t checked it out and I recommend you jump onto Stan and do so ASAP!

In season two, the miracle of the berry has enhanced, only this time the plant itself has transformed and the experience and its side effects are more intense.

Catch the teaser below:

The announcement follows Stan’s summer launch of Australia’s biggest ever lineup of originals; including season two of The Other Guy, The Commons, The Gloaming and True History of the Kelly Gang – plus recent announcements, including The Tourist, a co-production between Stan and BBC One.