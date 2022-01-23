Your mates at Stan have just unveiled the list of titles being added to their platform in February for all your streaming needs.
The highly anticipated modern day reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, titled Bel-Air, drops on February 14.
The series gives us a raw, gritty insight into Will’s journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.
There’s also brand new eps of Power Book IV: Force, Billions, All American, and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
As for flicks, the entirety of the Fast & Furious franchise is coming, plus iconique bangers Wedding Crashers, Dream Girls and Donnie Darko.
Peep the full list below:
1/2/22
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast and Furious
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Dreamgirls
The Man
2/2/22
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 15
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World: Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere
Wedding Crashers
Truman
3/2/22
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 13
Vanished in Paradise: The Untold Story
4/2/22
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky: Season 1: Episodes 7 – 12 – Premiere
The Bank Job
Ma Ma
5/2/22
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 5
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 5
Premonition
6/2/22
Billions: Season 6, Episode 3
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 10 – Final
Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere
7/2/22
Claws: Season 4, Episode 10 – Final
Trigger Point: Season 1, Episode 3
Short Skin
8/2/22
The Duchess
Homesick
9/2/22
Faster Than Fear: Season 1 – Premiere
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 16
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World: Season 1, Episode 2
Locke
10/2/22
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 14
How To Lose Friends and Alienate People
11/2/22
The Fear Index: Season 1 – Premiere
Donnie Darko
Eden (2014)
12/2/22
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 6
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 6
Coming To America
13/2/22
Billions: Season 6, Episode 4
Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, Episode 2
Frank
14/2/22
Bel Air: Season 1, Episodes 1-3 – Premiere
Trigger Point: Season 1, Episode 4
Sex for Sale: The Untold Story
Breathe (Respire)
15/2/22
The Comeback Trail
Marina
16/2/22
Arctic Circle: Season 1 – Premiere
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 17
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World: Season 1, Episode 3
Loveless
The Art Dealer
17/2/22
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 15
Ghost Town
The Tip of the Iceberg
18/2/22
Trolls: Trollstopia: Season 2, Episodes 14-19 – Premiere
How I Live Now
The Teacher (2016)
19/2/22
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 7
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 7
Antoinette In The Cevennes
20/2/22
Billions: Season 6, Episode 5
Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, Episode 3
Sleeping With Other People
21/2/22
Bel Air: Season 1, Episode 4
Trigger Point: Season 1, Episode 5
Counterpart: Seasons 1 & 2
Looking For Grace
22/2/22
All American: Season 4, Episode 8
Cujo
Mia Madre
23/2/22
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 18
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World: Season 1, Episode 4
Without A Paddle
Wildland
24/2/22
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 16
Astrid: Season 1 – Premiere
It’s All About Karma
25/2/22
Primal Fear
May God Save Us
26/2/22
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 8
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 8
Airplane!
Airplane II: The Sequel
27/2/22
Billions: Season 6, Episode 6
Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, Episode 4
Babel
28/2/22
Bel Air: Season 1, Episode 5
Trigger Point: Season 1, Episode 6 – Final
Clandestine Childhood
Those Happy Years
Happy bingeing!