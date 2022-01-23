Your mates at Stan have just unveiled the list of titles being added to their platform in February for all your streaming needs.

The highly anticipated modern day reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, titled Bel-Air, drops on February 14.

The series gives us a raw, gritty insight into Will’s journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

There’s also brand new eps of Power Book IV: Force, Billions, All American, and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

As for flicks, the entirety of the Fast & Furious franchise is coming, plus iconique bangers Wedding Crashers, Dream Girls and Donnie Darko.

Peep the full list below:

1/2/22

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast and Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Dreamgirls

The Man

2/2/22

New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 15

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World: Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere

Wedding Crashers

Truman

3/2/22

Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 13

Vanished in Paradise: The Untold Story

4/2/22

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky: Season 1: Episodes 7 – 12 – Premiere

The Bank Job

Ma Ma

5/2/22

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 5

Premonition

6/2/22

Billions: Season 6, Episode 3

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 10 – Final

Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere

7/2/22

Claws: Season 4, Episode 10 – Final

Trigger Point: Season 1, Episode 3

Short Skin

8/2/22

The Duchess

Homesick

9/2/22

Faster Than Fear: Season 1 – Premiere

New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 16

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World: Season 1, Episode 2

Locke

10/2/22

Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 14

How To Lose Friends and Alienate People

11/2/22

The Fear Index: Season 1 – Premiere

Donnie Darko

Eden (2014)

12/2/22

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 6

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 6

Coming To America

13/2/22

Billions: Season 6, Episode 4

Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, Episode 2

Frank

14/2/22

Bel Air: Season 1, Episodes 1-3 – Premiere

Trigger Point: Season 1, Episode 4

Sex for Sale: The Untold Story

Breathe (Respire)

15/2/22

The Comeback Trail

Marina

16/2/22

Arctic Circle: Season 1 – Premiere

New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 17

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World: Season 1, Episode 3

Loveless

The Art Dealer

17/2/22

Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 15

Ghost Town

The Tip of the Iceberg

18/2/22

Trolls: Trollstopia: Season 2, Episodes 14-19 – Premiere

How I Live Now

The Teacher (2016)

19/2/22

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 7

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 7

Antoinette In The Cevennes

20/2/22

Billions: Season 6, Episode 5

Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, Episode 3

Sleeping With Other People

21/2/22

Bel Air: Season 1, Episode 4

Trigger Point: Season 1, Episode 5

Counterpart: Seasons 1 & 2

Looking For Grace

22/2/22

All American: Season 4, Episode 8

Cujo

Mia Madre

23/2/22

New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 18

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World: Season 1, Episode 4

Without A Paddle

Wildland

24/2/22

Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 16

Astrid: Season 1 – Premiere

It’s All About Karma

25/2/22

Primal Fear

May God Save Us

26/2/22

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 8

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 8

Airplane!

Airplane II: The Sequel

27/2/22

Billions: Season 6, Episode 6

Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, Episode 4

Babel

28/2/22

Bel Air: Season 1, Episode 5

Trigger Point: Season 1, Episode 6 – Final

Clandestine Childhood

Those Happy Years

