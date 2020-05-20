Thanks for signing up!

Despite lockdown laws beginning to relax across the country, we’re very much still in iso, and therefore in need of as much spicy content to binge as possible.

You don’t need to stress about being bored, though, ‘coz Stan has just released their list of June shows and flicks and it sounds like we’re in for a good time.

In terms of the brand new shows to add to your binge list, there’s Anna Kendrick’s new romantic-comedy series Love Life which lands on May 27, with new eps dropping weekly.



Then there’s the second season of Golden Globe-winning series Ramy coming to ya on May 29, along with the mid-season return of The Bold Type (June 12) so we can *finally* see what goes down after that wild cliffhanger.

And in terms of flicks, the Fast & The Furious and Jurassic Park franchises are roaring onto the platform on June 2 and Bridget Jones’ Diary movies on June 8.

me for the foreseeable future

Catch the full list below…

Monday 1/6/20

Killing Eve: Season 2

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

Standing Up For Sunny

Ghost

Tuesday 2/6/20

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1, Episode 8 & 9

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast and Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

9 Songs

Wednesday 3/6/20

The Last OG: Season 3, Episode 9

Love Life: Season 1, Episode 4

Rocco And His Brothers

Thursday 4/6/20

Better Man (Miniseries)

Bixler High Private Eye

Friday 5/6/20

The Wiggles, Wiggle, Wiggle Wiggle: Season 1

Thomas and Friends: Big

World, Big Adventures

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1, Part 1

While We Live

Saturday 6/6/20

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 1

Fragments of Love

Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 31

Sunday 7/6/20

Billions: Season 5, Episode 6

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 7

Hightown: Season 1, Episode 4

Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 32

Monday 8/6/20

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge of

Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

The Heiresses

Tuesday 9/6/20

My Night at Maud’s

At War with Love

Wednesday 10/6/20

The Last OG: Season 3, Episode 10

Love Life: Season 1, Episode 5

Thursday 11/6/20

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser

Friday 12/6/20

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 11

Top Wing: Season 1, Part 2

Geordie Shore: Seasons 17

Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 33

Saturday 13/6/20

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 2

Bridesmaids

Here is Harold

Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 34

Sunday 14/6/20

Billions: Season 5, Episode 7

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 8

Hightown: Season 1, Episode 5

Monday 15/6/20

Umbrellas Of Cherbourg

Amateur Teens

Tuesday 16/6/20

Windermere Children

Wednesday 17/6/20

Love Life: Season 1, Episode 6

Sex Life of Plants

Thursday 18/6/20

Notting Hill

The Other Two: Season 1

Lucky

Friday 19/6/20

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 12

Shimmer & Shine: Season 3, Part 2 & Season 4, Part 1

Rugrats: Season 7

I Got Life! (Aurore)

Saturday 20/6/20

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 3

Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 7 & 8

Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 35

Sunday 21/6/20

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 9

Hightown: Season 1, Episode 6

Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 9 & 10

Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episode 36

Monday 22/6/20

Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 1

Sons of Denmark

Tuesday 23/6/20

Schapelle

Wednesday 24/6/20

Love Life: Season 1, Episode 7

Invisible Waves

Thursday 25/6/20

The Miracle of The Sargasso Sea

Summer 1993

Friday 26/6/20

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 13

Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1 – 5

Bing: Season 1

Normandy Nude

Saturday 27/6/20

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 4

Knocked Up

Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 11 & 12

Sunday 28/6/20

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 10

Hightown: Season 1, Episode 7

Black Monday: Season 2, Episode 7

Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 13 & 14

Monday 29/6/20

Yellowstone: Season 3,

Episode 2

Billionaires

Carmen & Lola

Tuesday 30/6/20

Young Girls Of Rochefort