Despite lockdown laws beginning to relax across the country, we’re very much still in iso, and therefore in need of as much spicy content to binge as possible.
You don’t need to stress about being bored, though, ‘coz Stan has just released their list of June shows and flicks and it sounds like we’re in for a good time.
In terms of the brand new shows to add to your binge list, there’s Anna Kendrick’s new romantic-comedy series Love Life which lands on May 27, with new eps dropping weekly.
Then there’s the second season of Golden Globe-winning series Ramy coming to ya on May 29, along with the mid-season return of The Bold Type (June 12) so we can *finally* see what goes down after that wild cliffhanger.
And in terms of flicks, the Fast & The Furious and Jurassic Park franchises are roaring onto the platform on June 2 and Bridget Jones’ Diary movies on June 8.
Catch the full list below…
Monday 1/6/20
Killing Eve: Season 2
Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
Standing Up For Sunny
Ghost
Tuesday 2/6/20
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1, Episode 8 & 9
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast and Furious
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
9 Songs
Wednesday 3/6/20
The Last OG: Season 3, Episode 9
Love Life: Season 1, Episode 4
Rocco And His Brothers
Thursday 4/6/20
Better Man (Miniseries)
Bixler High Private Eye
Friday 5/6/20
The Wiggles, Wiggle, Wiggle Wiggle: Season 1
Thomas and Friends: Big
World, Big Adventures
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1, Part 1
While We Live
Saturday 6/6/20
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 1
Fragments of Love
Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 31
Sunday 7/6/20
Billions: Season 5, Episode 6
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 7
Hightown: Season 1, Episode 4
Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 32
Monday 8/6/20
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of
Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
The Heiresses
Tuesday 9/6/20
My Night at Maud’s
At War with Love
Wednesday 10/6/20
The Last OG: Season 3, Episode 10
Love Life: Season 1, Episode 5
Thursday 11/6/20
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser
Friday 12/6/20
The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 11
Top Wing: Season 1, Part 2
Geordie Shore: Seasons 17
Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 33
Saturday 13/6/20
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 2
Bridesmaids
Here is Harold
Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 34
Sunday 14/6/20
Billions: Season 5, Episode 7
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 8
Hightown: Season 1, Episode 5
Monday 15/6/20
Umbrellas Of Cherbourg
Amateur Teens
Tuesday 16/6/20
Windermere Children
Wednesday 17/6/20
Love Life: Season 1, Episode 6
Sex Life of Plants
Thursday 18/6/20
Notting Hill
The Other Two: Season 1
Lucky
Friday 19/6/20
The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 12
Shimmer & Shine: Season 3, Part 2 & Season 4, Part 1
Rugrats: Season 7
I Got Life! (Aurore)
Saturday 20/6/20
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 3
Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 7 & 8
Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 35
Sunday 21/6/20
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 9
Hightown: Season 1, Episode 6
Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 9 & 10
Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episode 36
Monday 22/6/20
Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 1
Sons of Denmark
Tuesday 23/6/20
Schapelle
Wednesday 24/6/20
Love Life: Season 1, Episode 7
Invisible Waves
Thursday 25/6/20
The Miracle of The Sargasso Sea
Summer 1993
Friday 26/6/20
The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 13
Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1 – 5
Bing: Season 1
Normandy Nude
Saturday 27/6/20
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 4
Knocked Up
Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 11 & 12
Sunday 28/6/20
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 10
Hightown: Season 1, Episode 7
Black Monday: Season 2, Episode 7
Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 13 & 14
Monday 29/6/20
Yellowstone: Season 3,
Episode 2
Billionaires
Carmen & Lola
Tuesday 30/6/20
Young Girls Of Rochefort