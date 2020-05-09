The hit television series Younger is set to receive a spinoff show starring Hilary Duff as the main character, so get ready for more binge-worthy episodes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comedy series is currently in the early stages of development and will be built around Duff’s character Kelsey Peters. Younger creator Darren Star is reportedly teaming up with ViacomCBS for the rumoured spinoff, so you know it’ll be good.

We know pretty much nothing about the rumoured spinoff series at this stage, with no script or pilot filmed, nor do we know which network will secure the rights to it. Younger is currently available for Australian viewers on Stan, so we can only hope the streaming giant picks up the rights to the sister show.

Younger, which was recently renewed for a seventh series, has enjoyed wild success worldwide as TV Land’s longest-running original series. If you’re somehow unfamiliar with the show, it follows the life of 40-year-old Liza, who lies about her age to get a job in the publishing industry. It’s a wild ride and is definitely worth adding to your isolation binge-watch bucket list.

The news comes after much uncertainty surrounding the highly-anticipated Lizzie McGuire reboot on Disney+, which was also set to focus on Duff playing a millennial navigating adult life in NYC. Either way, it looks like we’ll be seeing Hilary Duff as the star of a new show soon.

We’ve got no idea if or when the spinoff will hit our screens, but in the mean time, you can binge your little heart out on the first six seasons of Younger, available exclusively on Stan.