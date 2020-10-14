Get the tissues ready ‘cos the cast of Stan-exclusive series Younger have returned to film the seventh and final season of the hit show that we’ve been frothing over for years.

As I’m sure all you stans are aware, the cast has been blessing our Instagram feeds with sweet mask-clad snaps from the set of the comedy-drama series.

My girl Hilary Duff, who has portrayed Kelsey Peters in all seven seasons of the show, shared some killer piccies for us all to see and enjoy.

“I know it doesn’t look like it here… but I am very happy to be back at work,” she captioned one pic.

And the following snap is alongside Molly Bernard who plays Lauren Heller.

Long-time Younger star Nico Tortorella also ‘grammed a bunch of set pics.

Observe:

“Ok Josh, calm down,” they captioned the above pic, obvs referring to their character Josh.

And our main queen Sutton Foster, who plays Liza Miller, shared a snap of the Younger scripts along with some highlighters, obvs so she can mark Liza’s parts.

Last month, it was announced that season 7 will be the show’s last, after years of laughs, tears and fabulous outfits.

Series creator Darren Star told TVLine that “we are unofficially planning [season 7] as a final season.”

He went on to tease what to expect from the hotly anticipated final season.

“The action of Younger sort of picks up where the last season left off, which was before the pandemic,” he said. “But I do think we’re looking forward to incorporating it into the action as the season progresses.”

Hilary as Kelsey (left) and Sutton as Liza (right) in season 6. (Credit: Stan)

Meanwhile, Hilary didn’t have much to tease during her interview with Insider as “Darren is super tight-lipped about everything.”

But she did point out that due to COVID-related delays, the show’s writers “have all this time to write” and churn out something truly spectacular for the final season.

Younger is coming v. soon, so in the meantime, be sure to jump onto Stan and catch all six seasons to prep yourself for the finale.