Wholesome news alert: Josh Thomas‘ critically acclaimed comedy series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is returning to Stan next year.

In the series, Josh plays a neurotic bloke in his 20s who travels to California to visit his teenage half-sisters after their father passes away.

He’s also the creator, writer and executive producer. Yep, he’s one talented boi.

As the series was written by Josh, you know you’re in good hands, comedy-wise, with loads of hilarious moments, clever dialogue and powerful messages.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will return exclusively to Stan in 2021. Meanwhile, catch the beloved first season on Stan now.