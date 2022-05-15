The 62nd TV Week Logie Awards is set to air on June 19 after a rocky couple of years during the panny-d. On Sunday morning, the full list of nominations was released and we’ve gottem right here for you all to feast your eyes on.

Oh, and speaking of a feast for your eyes, keep an eye out for our boy Tony Armstrong, the host of ABC News Breakfast and A Dog’s World. We’ve chucked a cheeky tweet in the list next to his nomination so you can’t miss it.

For those unaware, the viewing public gets to vote for whoever they reckon should nab each prize in the “popular” categories.

Live voting for all the Most Popular awards including the Gold Logie, started today at 10am AEST and goes for the next five weeks right through until the end of the red carpet telecast on June 19.

Fans can now vote for their favourites from the shortlisted nominees at tvweeklogiesvote.com.

So without further ado, here are the lucky duckies nominated this year.

Logies for Most Popular

TV WEEK Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Karl Stefanovic, Today/ 60 Minutes, 9Network

Melissa Leong, MasterChef Australia / Celebrity MasterChef Australia, Network 10

Ray Meagher, Home And Away, Seven Network

Sonia Kruger, Big Brother, Holey Moley, Dancing with The Stars: All Stars, The Voice Australia,

The Voice Australia Generations, Seven Network

Tom Gleeson, Hard Quiz, ABC

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Carrie Bickmore, The Project, Network 10

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Leigh Sales, 7.30, ABC

Melissa Leong, MasterChef Australia / Celebrity MasterChef Australia, Network 10

Sonia Kruger, Big Brother, Holey Moley, Dancing with The Stars: All Stars, The Voice Australia,

The Voice Australia Generations, Seven Network

Tom Gleeson, Hard Quiz, ABC

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Popular Actor

Bernard Curry, Wentworth -The Final Sentence, FOXTEL

Guy Pearce, Jack Irish, ABC

Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL

Ray Meagher, Home And Away, Seven Network

Rodger Corser, Doctor Doctor, 9Network

Stephen Peacocke, RFDS, Seven Network

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Popular Actress

Ada Nicodemou, Home And Away, Seven Network

Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC

Bojana Novakovic, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL

Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC

Kitty Flanagan, Fisk, ABC

Sophie Dillman, Home And Away, Seven Network

Graham Kennedy Award For Most Popular New Talent

Alessandra Rampolla, Married At First Sight, 9Network

Carlos Sanson Jr, Bump, Stan

Matt Evans, Home And Away, Seven Network

Melanie Bracewell, The Cheap Seats, Network 10

Tony Armstrong, News Breakfast, ABC

Will Lodder, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL

Huge congratulations to @Tonaaayy_ for being nominated for the Graham Kennedy Most Popular New Talent Logie! He’s been such a fantastic addition to @BreakfastNews and Australian TV more generally. @abcnews @TVWEEKmag #LogieAwards. pic.twitter.com/JvC4FHBbLE — Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68) May 14, 2022

Most Popular Drama Program

Doctor Doctor, 9Network

Home And Away, Seven Network

Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL

RFDS, Seven Network

The Newsreader, ABC

Total Control, ABC

Most Popular Entertainment Program

Anh’s Brush with Fame, ABC

Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL

Hard Quiz, ABC

Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10

The Voice Australia, Seven Network

Most Popular Panel or Current Affairs Program

7.30, ABC

Australian Story, ABC

A Current Affair, 9Network

Four Corners, ABC

The Front Bar, Seven Network

The Project, Network 10

Most Popular Comedy Program

Aftertaste, ABC

Fisk, ABC

Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, ABC

The Hundred with Andy Lee, 9Network

The Cheap Seats, Network 10

Most Popular Reality Program

The Block (Fans Vs Faves), 9Network

Celebrity Apprentice Australia, 9Network

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, Network 10

Married At First Sight, 9Network

MasterChef Australia, Network 10

SAS Australia, Seven Network

Most Popular Lifestyle Program

Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network

Bondi Rescue, Network 10

Gardening Australia, ABC

Love It Or List It Australia, FOXTEL

The Living Room, Network 10

Travel Guides, 9Network

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Australian Actor Or Actress In An International Program

Angourie Rice, Mare of Easttown, BINGE and FOXTEL

Jacki Weaver, Yellowstone, Stan

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus, BINGE and FOXTEL

Sarah Snook, Succession, BINGE and FOXTEL

Troye Sivan, Three Months, Paramount+

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaids Tale, SBS

Logies for Most Outstanding

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Drama Series

Bump, Stan

Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL

RFDS, Seven Network

The Newsreader, ABC

Wentworth – The Final Sentence, FOXTEL

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Miniseries or Telemovie

Fires, ABC

New Gold Mountain, SBS

The End, FOXTEL

The Tourist, Stan

The Unusual Suspects, SBS

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actor

Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL

Jamie Dornan, The Tourist, Stan

Richard Roxburgh, Fires, ABC

Sam Reid, The Newsreader, ABC

Scott Ryan, Mr Inbetween, FOXTEL

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actress

Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC

Claudia Karvan, Bump, Stan

Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC

Isla Fisher, Wolf Like Me, Stan

Miranda Otto, Fires, ABC

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actor

Colin Friels, Wakefield, ABC

Damon Herriman, The Tourist, Stan

Hugh Sheridan, Back To The Rafters, Amazon Prime Video

Matt Nable, Mr Inbetween, FOXTEL

William McInnes. The Newsreader, ABC

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actress

Heather Mitchell, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL

Katrina Milosevic, Wentworth -The Final Sentence, FOXTEL

Mabel Li, New Gold Mountain, SBS

Noni Hazlehurst, The End, FOXTEL

Rachel Griffiths, Total Control, ABC

Most Outstanding Entertainment or Comedy Program

Hard Quiz, ABC

Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, ABC

The Masked Singer Australia Australia, Network 10

The Voice Australia, Seven Network

Most Outstanding Reality Program

Beauty and The Geek, 9Network

Celebrity Apprentice Australia, 9Network

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10

MasterChef Australia, Network 10

SAS Australia, Seven Network

Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

60 Minutes – ‘Nazi’s Next Door’, 9Network

7News – War In Ukraine, Seven Network

Four Corners – Bursting The Canberra Bubble, ABC

Insight – Intimate Terrorism, SBS

The Project – Brittany Higgins Interview, Network 10

Most Outstanding Sports Coverage

2021 AFL Grand Final, Seven Network

2021/2022 Fox Cricket Ashes Coverage, FOXTEL

2022 Australian Open Women’s Final, 9Network

Olympic and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020, Seven Network

State of Origin – Game 1, 9Network

Most Outstanding Children’s Program

Bluey, ABC

Dive Club, Network 10 & Netflix Australia

Hardball, ABC

Little J & Big Cuz, NITV & ABC

Mikki Vs The World, ABC

Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program

Burning, Amazon Prime Video

Firestarter – The Story of Bangarra, ABC

Incarceration Nation, NITV

See What You Made Me Do, SBS

The School That Tried To End Racism, ABC

And there you have it, folks!

You can vote for your favourite personalities using the voting link here.

Hopefully we’ll be treated to something as wild as comedian Tom Gleeson‘s 2019 acceptance speech.

Catch you on June 19!