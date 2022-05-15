The 62nd TV Week Logie Awards is set to air on June 19 after a rocky couple of years during the panny-d. On Sunday morning, the full list of nominations was released and we’ve gottem right here for you all to feast your eyes on.

Oh, and speaking of a feast for your eyes, keep an eye out for our boy Tony Armstrong, the host of ABC News Breakfast and A Dog’s World. We’ve chucked a cheeky tweet in the list next to his nomination so you can’t miss it.

For those unaware, the viewing public gets to vote for whoever they reckon should nab each prize in the “popular” categories.

READ MORE
Worst Person You Know (Kerri-Anne) Makes Great Point (Aus Day Awards Are "Not The Logies")

Live voting for all the Most Popular awards including the Gold Logie, started today at 10am AEST and goes for the next five weeks right through until the end of the red carpet telecast on June 19.

Fans can now vote for their favourites from the shortlisted nominees at tvweeklogiesvote.com.

So without further ado, here are the lucky duckies nominated this year.

READ MORE
MAFS' Jessika Spills More Cooked Details About The Logies Drama Bc She Can't Let Go

Logies for Most Popular

TV WEEK Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
Karl Stefanovic, Today/ 60 Minutes, 9Network
Melissa Leong, MasterChef Australia / Celebrity MasterChef Australia, Network 10
Ray Meagher, Home And Away, Seven Network
Sonia Kruger, Big Brother, Holey Moley, Dancing with The Stars: All Stars, The Voice Australia,
The Voice Australia Generations, Seven Network
Tom Gleeson, Hard Quiz, ABC

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Carrie Bickmore, The Project, Network 10
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Leigh Sales, 7.30, ABC
Melissa Leong, MasterChef Australia / Celebrity MasterChef Australia, Network 10
Sonia Kruger, Big Brother, Holey Moley, Dancing with The Stars: All Stars, The Voice Australia,
The Voice Australia Generations, Seven Network
Tom Gleeson, Hard Quiz, ABC

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Popular Actor

Bernard Curry, Wentworth -The Final Sentence, FOXTEL
Guy Pearce, Jack Irish, ABC
Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
Ray Meagher, Home And Away, Seven Network
Rodger Corser, Doctor Doctor, 9Network
Stephen Peacocke, RFDS, Seven Network

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Popular Actress

Ada Nicodemou, Home And Away, Seven Network
Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC
Bojana Novakovic, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC
Kitty Flanagan, Fisk, ABC
Sophie Dillman, Home And Away, Seven Network

Graham Kennedy Award For Most Popular New Talent

Alessandra Rampolla, Married At First Sight, 9Network
Carlos Sanson Jr, Bump, Stan
Matt Evans, Home And Away, Seven Network
Melanie Bracewell, The Cheap Seats, Network 10
Tony Armstrong, News Breakfast, ABC
Will Lodder, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL

Most Popular Drama Program

Doctor Doctor, 9Network

Home And Away, Seven Network

Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
RFDS, Seven Network
The Newsreader, ABC
Total Control, ABC

Most Popular Entertainment Program

Anh’s Brush with Fame, ABC
Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL
Hard Quiz, ABC
Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10
The Voice Australia, Seven Network

Most Popular Panel or Current Affairs Program

7.30, ABC
Australian Story, ABC
A Current Affair, 9Network
Four Corners, ABC
The Front Bar, Seven Network
The Project, Network 10

Most Popular Comedy Program

Aftertaste, ABC
Fisk, ABC
Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, ABC
The Hundred with Andy Lee, 9Network
The Cheap Seats, Network 10

Most Popular Reality Program

The Block (Fans Vs Faves), 9Network
Celebrity Apprentice Australia, 9Network
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, Network 10
Married At First Sight, 9Network
MasterChef Australia, Network 10
SAS Australia, Seven Network

Most Popular Lifestyle Program

Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network
Bondi Rescue, Network 10
Gardening Australia, ABC
Love It Or List It Australia, FOXTEL
The Living Room, Network 10
Travel Guides, 9Network

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Australian Actor Or Actress In An International Program

Angourie Rice, Mare of Easttown, BINGE and FOXTEL
Jacki Weaver, Yellowstone, Stan
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus, BINGE and FOXTEL

Sarah Snook, Succession, BINGE and FOXTEL
Troye Sivan, Three Months, Paramount+
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaids Tale, SBS

Logies for Most Outstanding

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Drama Series

Bump, Stan
Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
RFDS, Seven Network
The Newsreader, ABC
Wentworth – The Final Sentence, FOXTEL

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Miniseries or Telemovie

Fires, ABC
New Gold Mountain, SBS
The End, FOXTEL
The Tourist, Stan
The Unusual Suspects, SBS

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actor

Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
Jamie Dornan, The Tourist, Stan
Richard Roxburgh, Fires, ABC
Sam Reid, The Newsreader, ABC
Scott Ryan, Mr Inbetween, FOXTEL

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actress

Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC
Claudia Karvan, Bump, Stan
Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC
Isla Fisher, Wolf Like Me, Stan
Miranda Otto, Fires, ABC

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actor

Colin Friels, Wakefield, ABC
Damon Herriman, The Tourist, Stan
Hugh Sheridan, Back To The Rafters, Amazon Prime Video
Matt Nable, Mr Inbetween, FOXTEL
William McInnes. The Newsreader, ABC

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actress

Heather Mitchell, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
Katrina Milosevic, Wentworth -The Final Sentence, FOXTEL
Mabel Li, New Gold Mountain, SBS
Noni Hazlehurst, The End, FOXTEL
Rachel Griffiths, Total Control, ABC

Most Outstanding Entertainment or Comedy Program

Hard Quiz, ABC
Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, ABC
The Masked Singer Australia Australia, Network 10
The Voice Australia, Seven Network

Most Outstanding Reality Program

Beauty and The Geek, 9Network
Celebrity Apprentice Australia, 9Network
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10
MasterChef Australia, Network 10
SAS Australia, Seven Network

Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

60 Minutes – ‘Nazi’s Next Door’, 9Network
7News – War In Ukraine, Seven Network
Four Corners – Bursting The Canberra Bubble, ABC
Insight – Intimate Terrorism, SBS
The Project – Brittany Higgins Interview, Network 10

Most Outstanding Sports Coverage

2021 AFL Grand Final, Seven Network
2021/2022 Fox Cricket Ashes Coverage, FOXTEL
2022 Australian Open Women’s Final, 9Network
Olympic and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020, Seven Network
State of Origin – Game 1, 9Network

Most Outstanding Children’s Program

Bluey, ABC
Dive Club, Network 10 & Netflix Australia
Hardball, ABC
Little J & Big Cuz, NITV & ABC
Mikki Vs The World, ABC

Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program

Burning, Amazon Prime Video
Firestarter – The Story of Bangarra, ABC
Incarceration Nation, NITV
See What You Made Me Do, SBS
The School That Tried To End Racism, ABC

And there you have it, folks!

You can vote for your favourite personalities using the voting link here.

Hopefully we’ll be treated to something as wild as comedian Tom Gleeson‘s 2019 acceptance speech.

Catch you on June 19!

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Image: Twitter @JoeDoesNews