The 62nd TV Week Logie Awards is set to air on June 19 after a rocky couple of years during the panny-d. On Sunday morning, the full list of nominations was released and we’ve gottem right here for you all to feast your eyes on.
Oh, and speaking of a feast for your eyes, keep an eye out for our boy Tony Armstrong, the host of ABC News Breakfast and A Dog’s World. We’ve chucked a cheeky tweet in the list next to his nomination so you can’t miss it.
For those unaware, the viewing public gets to vote for whoever they reckon should nab each prize in the “popular” categories.
Live voting for all the Most Popular awards including the Gold Logie, started today at 10am AEST and goes for the next five weeks right through until the end of the red carpet telecast on June 19.
Fans can now vote for their favourites from the shortlisted nominees at tvweeklogiesvote.com.
So without further ado, here are the lucky duckies nominated this year.
Table of Contents
Logies for Most Popular
TV WEEK Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
Karl Stefanovic, Today/ 60 Minutes, 9Network
Melissa Leong, MasterChef Australia / Celebrity MasterChef Australia, Network 10
Ray Meagher, Home And Away, Seven Network
Sonia Kruger, Big Brother, Holey Moley, Dancing with The Stars: All Stars, The Voice Australia,
The Voice Australia Generations, Seven Network
Tom Gleeson, Hard Quiz, ABC
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
Carrie Bickmore, The Project, Network 10
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Leigh Sales, 7.30, ABC
Melissa Leong, MasterChef Australia / Celebrity MasterChef Australia, Network 10
Sonia Kruger, Big Brother, Holey Moley, Dancing with The Stars: All Stars, The Voice Australia,
The Voice Australia Generations, Seven Network
Tom Gleeson, Hard Quiz, ABC
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Popular Actor
Bernard Curry, Wentworth -The Final Sentence, FOXTEL
Guy Pearce, Jack Irish, ABC
Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
Ray Meagher, Home And Away, Seven Network
Rodger Corser, Doctor Doctor, 9Network
Stephen Peacocke, RFDS, Seven Network
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Popular Actress
Ada Nicodemou, Home And Away, Seven Network
Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC
Bojana Novakovic, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC
Kitty Flanagan, Fisk, ABC
Sophie Dillman, Home And Away, Seven Network
Graham Kennedy Award For Most Popular New Talent
Alessandra Rampolla, Married At First Sight, 9Network
Carlos Sanson Jr, Bump, Stan
Matt Evans, Home And Away, Seven Network
Melanie Bracewell, The Cheap Seats, Network 10
Tony Armstrong, News Breakfast, ABC
Will Lodder, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
Huge congratulations to @Tonaaayy_ for being nominated for the Graham Kennedy Most Popular New Talent Logie! He’s been such a fantastic addition to @BreakfastNews and Australian TV more generally. @abcnews @TVWEEKmag #LogieAwards. pic.twitter.com/JvC4FHBbLE
— Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68) May 14, 2022
Most Popular Drama Program
Doctor Doctor, 9Network
Home And Away, Seven Network
Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
RFDS, Seven Network
The Newsreader, ABC
Total Control, ABC
Most Popular Entertainment Program
Anh’s Brush with Fame, ABC
Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL
Hard Quiz, ABC
Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10
The Voice Australia, Seven Network
Most Popular Panel or Current Affairs Program
7.30, ABC
Australian Story, ABC
A Current Affair, 9Network
Four Corners, ABC
The Front Bar, Seven Network
The Project, Network 10
Most Popular Comedy Program
Aftertaste, ABC
Fisk, ABC
Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, ABC
The Hundred with Andy Lee, 9Network
The Cheap Seats, Network 10
Most Popular Reality Program
The Block (Fans Vs Faves), 9Network
Celebrity Apprentice Australia, 9Network
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, Network 10
Married At First Sight, 9Network
MasterChef Australia, Network 10
SAS Australia, Seven Network
Most Popular Lifestyle Program
Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network
Bondi Rescue, Network 10
Gardening Australia, ABC
Love It Or List It Australia, FOXTEL
The Living Room, Network 10
Travel Guides, 9Network
TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Australian Actor Or Actress In An International Program
Angourie Rice, Mare of Easttown, BINGE and FOXTEL
Jacki Weaver, Yellowstone, Stan
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus, BINGE and FOXTEL
Sarah Snook, Succession, BINGE and FOXTEL
Troye Sivan, Three Months, Paramount+
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaids Tale, SBS
Logies for Most Outstanding
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Drama Series
Bump, Stan
Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
RFDS, Seven Network
The Newsreader, ABC
Wentworth – The Final Sentence, FOXTEL
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Miniseries or Telemovie
Fires, ABC
New Gold Mountain, SBS
The End, FOXTEL
The Tourist, Stan
The Unusual Suspects, SBS
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actor
Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
Jamie Dornan, The Tourist, Stan
Richard Roxburgh, Fires, ABC
Sam Reid, The Newsreader, ABC
Scott Ryan, Mr Inbetween, FOXTEL
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actress
Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC
Claudia Karvan, Bump, Stan
Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC
Isla Fisher, Wolf Like Me, Stan
Miranda Otto, Fires, ABC
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actor
Colin Friels, Wakefield, ABC
Damon Herriman, The Tourist, Stan
Hugh Sheridan, Back To The Rafters, Amazon Prime Video
Matt Nable, Mr Inbetween, FOXTEL
William McInnes. The Newsreader, ABC
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actress
Heather Mitchell, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
Katrina Milosevic, Wentworth -The Final Sentence, FOXTEL
Mabel Li, New Gold Mountain, SBS
Noni Hazlehurst, The End, FOXTEL
Rachel Griffiths, Total Control, ABC
Most Outstanding Entertainment or Comedy Program
Hard Quiz, ABC
Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, ABC
The Masked Singer Australia Australia, Network 10
The Voice Australia, Seven Network
Most Outstanding Reality Program
Beauty and The Geek, 9Network
Celebrity Apprentice Australia, 9Network
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10
MasterChef Australia, Network 10
SAS Australia, Seven Network
Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
60 Minutes – ‘Nazi’s Next Door’, 9Network
7News – War In Ukraine, Seven Network
Four Corners – Bursting The Canberra Bubble, ABC
Insight – Intimate Terrorism, SBS
The Project – Brittany Higgins Interview, Network 10
Most Outstanding Sports Coverage
2021 AFL Grand Final, Seven Network
2021/2022 Fox Cricket Ashes Coverage, FOXTEL
2022 Australian Open Women’s Final, 9Network
Olympic and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020, Seven Network
State of Origin – Game 1, 9Network
Most Outstanding Children’s Program
Bluey, ABC
Dive Club, Network 10 & Netflix Australia
Hardball, ABC
Little J & Big Cuz, NITV & ABC
Mikki Vs The World, ABC
Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program
Burning, Amazon Prime Video
Firestarter – The Story of Bangarra, ABC
Incarceration Nation, NITV
See What You Made Me Do, SBS
The School That Tried To End Racism, ABC
And there you have it, folks!
You can vote for your favourite personalities using the voting link here.
Hopefully we’ll be treated to something as wild as comedian Tom Gleeson‘s 2019 acceptance speech.
Catch you on June 19!
