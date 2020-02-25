From within the Broken Clock files comes today’s brain-busting revelation from Kerri-Anne Kennerley, Australia’s answer to a question nobody asked.

Given the furor surrounding Bettina Arndt‘s comments on the horrific murder of Hannah Clarke – words that were so shitty it got the entire Federal Senate (except One Nation lol) to band together and officially condemn them – Kennerley has stated that the Australia Day Honours are “not the Logies” and that “they’ve been giving them out willy nilly” nowadays.

Ardnt, controversially, was appointed to the Member of the Order of Australia this year for “significant service to the community as a social commentator, and to gender equity through advocacy for men.” Which is a hell of a concept to wrap the head around when you consider she was given it for, essentially, talking shit.

Kennerley served as a community rep on the Council of the Order of Australia around 15 years ago, meaning she had first-hand experience handing the awards out.

Speaking yesterday, Kennerley stated that “If you know the system, you know how to get good names of referees. They seem to hand it around to each bunch of business people.”

Going in harder, KAK criticised the awards for being too celebrity-focused, stating “It’s not the Logies, you don’t get it for being famous. It should be ‘above and beyond’. That was always our overriding benchmark.”

“My overall view of the whole thing is they’ve been giving them out willy nilly these days,” Kennerley said.

The bi-partisan condemnation of Arndt’s comments comes amid rising political pressure for her to be stripped of the honour; pressure that’s ramped up in recent days following her comments on the Clarke murder, which included suggesting Clarke’s estranged husband, who took his own life after he took the lives of Clarke and the couple’s children, may have been “pushed too far.”