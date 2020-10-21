Stan just released their November list of films and TV hits, and it is absolutely teeming with Chrissy and Halloween flicks to keep us going from the spooky season to the season of gifts.
First of all, as October comes to a close, we’ll be getting classics like Psycho (October 21) horror classics Drag Me to Hell and The Grudge (October 23) and of course, Halloween (October 24).
Once November kicks into gear, Stan promises a whole Santa sack filled with Chrissy flicks to watch by the warm fire, (even though its summer the aesthetic must prevail.)
How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Love Actually and Christmas With the Kranks are but some of the Chrissy flicks streaming right now, if you can’t stand the wait. For those who are patient to open their gifts, Stan has Santa Claus: The Movie (November 3), Marry Me At Christmas (November 4) and Miss Me This Christmas (November 10) and many more coming our way.
In total there are over 30 Chrissy flicks coming, with a whole lot more expected to land in December. There are also a heap of other movies and series episodes heading to Stan as well, including Chicken Run, American Pie and The Road to El Dorado to name a few.
Peep the full list below:
Sunday 1/11/20
The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 5
The Comedy Store: Season 1, Episode 5
The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 4
Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult: Episode 3
Carol
Meat: A Threat To Our Planet?
PAW Patrol: Ready Race Rescue
Welcome to Christmas
Baking Christmas
Monday 2/11/20
Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 17
The Circus: Season 5, Episode 20
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 60
The Hollars
White Christmas
A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas
Carole’s Christmas
Active Shooter: Season 1
Tuesday 3/11/20
Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge: Season 1
Some Kind of Beautiful
Santa Claus: The Movie
A Shoe Addict’s Christmas
One Fine Christmas
Captain America (1992)
Wednesday 4/11/20
A History of Violence
In the Shadow of the Hill
Get Santa
Marry Me At Christmas
Thursday 5/11/20
Vanity Fair: Season 1
Non-Stop
A Rose for Christmas
A Perfect Christmas
Friday 6/11/20
Gangs of London: Season 1
A Storybook Christmas
Powerbirds: Season 1
In the Dark: Season 1
Conan The Barbarian (2011)
Clifford
Thunderbird 6
Thunderbirds Are Go
Saturday 7/11/20
A Christmas To Cherish
Christmas in the Highlands
Spark: A Space Tail
Sunday 8/11/20
The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 6
The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 5
Christmas On Holly Lane
Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult: Episode 4
Moonbase 8: Season 1
Killing Them Softly
Monday 9/11/20
Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 18
The Circus: Season 5, Episode 21
Forever Christmas
Merry & Bright
Premiere
Before I Fall
The Fugitive Kind
Last Tango In Paris
Sayonara
Tuesday 10/11/20
Miss Me This Christmas
Starring Christmas
The Mighty Ones: Season 1
Extant: Seasons 1-2
Separation City
The Taste of Pho
Long Day’s Journey into Night
Wednesday 11/11/20
The Christmas Chalet
Twinkle All The Way
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
American Reunion (’12)
Three Kings
Thursday 12/11/20
You Can’t Fight Christmas
Dark Heart: Season 1
The Free State of Jones
Florianopolis Dream
Friday 13/11/20
The Moodys Christmas (U.S.): Season 1
Practical Magic
Swamp Thing
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
Cabin Fever
And So It Goes
The Ardennes
Saturday 14/11/20
Firewall
Sunday 15/11/20
The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 7
The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 6
Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip: Season 1
Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Great Christmas Roast
Monday 16/11/20
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 61
The Reagans: Episode 1
The Space Between Us
Tuesday 17/11/20
Trauma: Season 1
Chef
The Two Faces of January
Pauline at The Beach
A Faithful Man
Wednesday 18/11/20
Fat Pizza
Hero
And The Terror
Missing in Action
Missing In Action 2: The Beginning
Braddock: Missing In Action III
Code Of Silence
Lone Wolf McQuade
Invasion U.S.A.
The Cakemaker
I Promise You Anarchy
Thursday 19/11/20
Seal Team: Seasons 1-3
Basic Instinct
Iron Sky
Loveling
Sparrows
Friday 20/11/20
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Turbo
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Chicken Run
Antz
The Prince Of Egypt
The Road To El Dorado
Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron
Deepwater Horizon
Air America
The Dust
Factory
The Adventures of the American Rabbit
Saturday 21/11/20
Nights in Rodanthe
Sunday 22/11/20
The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 7
Ted
Ted 2
The Hulk (2003)
A Little Bit of Heaven
Christmas Love Letter
Christmas Romance Al Dente
Monday 23/11/20
The Reagans: Episode 2
The Mechanic
Tremors
The Past Imperfect
Tuesday 24/11/20
In the Valley of Elah
Bluebeard
Framing Mom
Wednesday 25/11/20
Beach Party
Muscle Beach Party
Bikini Beach
Beach Blanket Bingo
Fireball 500
The Desert
Thursday 26/11/20
Saved By The Bell (2020): Season 1
The 4400: Seasons 1-4
Before I Go To Sleep
Mommy
Friday 27/11/20
Norman Picklestripes: Season 1
Rectify: Seasons 1-4
The Nice Guys
Made in Italy
Saturday 28/11/20
The Mortal
Instruments: City of Bones
Courage Mountain
Sunday 29/11/20
The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 8
Johnny English
Johnny English Reborn
Serena
Monday 30/11/20
The Reagans: Episode 3
Take the Lead
Sabotage
Pelican Blood