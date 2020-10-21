Thanks for signing up!

Stan just released their November list of films and TV hits, and it is absolutely teeming with Chrissy and Halloween flicks to keep us going from the spooky season to the season of gifts.

First of all, as October comes to a close, we’ll be getting classics like Psycho (October 21) horror classics Drag Me to Hell and The Grudge (October 23) and of course, Halloween (October 24).

Once November kicks into gear, Stan promises a whole Santa sack filled with Chrissy flicks to watch by the warm fire, (even though its summer the aesthetic must prevail.)

How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Love Actually and Christmas With the Kranks are but some of the Chrissy flicks streaming right now, if you can’t stand the wait. For those who are patient to open their gifts, Stan has Santa Claus: The Movie (November 3), Marry Me At Christmas (November 4) and Miss Me This Christmas (November 10) and many more coming our way.

In total there are over 30 Chrissy flicks coming, with a whole lot more expected to land in December. There are also a heap of other movies and series episodes heading to Stan as well, including Chicken Run, American Pie and The Road to El Dorado to name a few.

Peep the full list below:

Sunday 1/11/20

The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 5

The Comedy Store: Season 1, Episode 5

The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 4

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult: Episode 3

Carol

Meat: A Threat To Our Planet?

PAW Patrol: Ready Race Rescue

Welcome to Christmas

Baking Christmas

Monday 2/11/20

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 17

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 20

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 60

The Hollars

White Christmas

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas

Carole’s Christmas

Active Shooter: Season 1

Tuesday 3/11/20

Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge: Season 1

Some Kind of Beautiful

Santa Claus: The Movie

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

One Fine Christmas

Captain America (1992)

Wednesday 4/11/20

A History of Violence

In the Shadow of the Hill

Get Santa

Marry Me At Christmas

Thursday 5/11/20

Vanity Fair: Season 1

Non-Stop

A Rose for Christmas

A Perfect Christmas

Friday 6/11/20

Gangs of London: Season 1

A Storybook Christmas

Powerbirds: Season 1

In the Dark: Season 1

Conan The Barbarian (2011)

Clifford

Thunderbird 6

Thunderbirds Are Go

Saturday 7/11/20

A Christmas To Cherish

Christmas in the Highlands

Spark: A Space Tail

Sunday 8/11/20

The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 6

The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 5

Christmas On Holly Lane

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult: Episode 4

Moonbase 8: Season 1

Killing Them Softly

Monday 9/11/20

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 18

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 21

Forever Christmas

Merry & Bright

Premiere

Before I Fall

The Fugitive Kind

Last Tango In Paris

Sayonara

Tuesday 10/11/20

Miss Me This Christmas

Starring Christmas

The Mighty Ones: Season 1

Extant: Seasons 1-2

Separation City

The Taste of Pho

Long Day’s Journey into Night

Wednesday 11/11/20

The Christmas Chalet

Twinkle All The Way

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

American Reunion (’12)

Three Kings

Thursday 12/11/20

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Dark Heart: Season 1

The Free State of Jones

Florianopolis Dream

Friday 13/11/20

The Moodys Christmas (U.S.): Season 1

Practical Magic

Swamp Thing

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Cabin Fever

And So It Goes

The Ardennes

Saturday 14/11/20

Firewall

Sunday 15/11/20

The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 7

The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 6

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip: Season 1

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Great Christmas Roast

Monday 16/11/20

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 61

The Reagans: Episode 1

The Space Between Us

Tuesday 17/11/20

Trauma: Season 1

Chef

The Two Faces of January

Pauline at The Beach

A Faithful Man

Wednesday 18/11/20

Fat Pizza

Hero

And The Terror

Missing in Action

Missing In Action 2: The Beginning

Braddock: Missing In Action III

Code Of Silence

Lone Wolf McQuade

Invasion U.S.A.

The Cakemaker

I Promise You Anarchy

Thursday 19/11/20

Seal Team: Seasons 1-3

Basic Instinct

Iron Sky

Loveling

Sparrows

Friday 20/11/20

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Turbo

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Chicken Run

Antz

The Prince Of Egypt

The Road To El Dorado

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron

Deepwater Horizon

Air America

The Dust

Factory

The Adventures of the American Rabbit

Saturday 21/11/20

Nights in Rodanthe

Sunday 22/11/20

The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 7

Ted

Ted 2

The Hulk (2003)

A Little Bit of Heaven

Christmas Love Letter

Christmas Romance Al Dente

Monday 23/11/20

The Reagans: Episode 2

The Mechanic

Tremors

The Past Imperfect

Tuesday 24/11/20

In the Valley of Elah

Bluebeard

Framing Mom

Wednesday 25/11/20

Beach Party

Muscle Beach Party

Bikini Beach

Beach Blanket Bingo

Fireball 500

The Desert

Thursday 26/11/20

Saved By The Bell (2020): Season 1

The 4400: Seasons 1-4

Before I Go To Sleep

Mommy

Friday 27/11/20

Norman Picklestripes: Season 1

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

The Nice Guys

Made in Italy

Saturday 28/11/20

The Mortal

Instruments: City of Bones

Courage Mountain

Sunday 29/11/20

The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 8

Johnny English

Johnny English Reborn

Serena

Monday 30/11/20

The Reagans: Episode 3

Take the Lead

Sabotage

Pelican Blood