So apparently, according to science, the springtime fashion choices I have been making for the last two days need to get STRAIGHT back into the wardrobe. And that, my friends, is honestly a shame. I really liked those spring jeans…

Just when we were about the skip about the daisy fields like a newborn foal, science had to come and fuck up our plans for gaiety and frivolity. One point Einstein, zero points for me and my crown of flowers.

As we were all lead to believe, spring officially starts in Australia on September 1st, but according to science, the real spring starts around September 21-22.

Basically, we’re in pre-spring, like some kind of Giambattista Valli haute couture collection.

Real spring doesn’t start til 21/22 September (spring equinox) in Australia too! Only ‘Calendar Spring’ starts on 1 September…. — Tim the Yowie Man (@TimYowie) August 28, 2020

September 21st marks the spring equinox, which is the day when the southern hemisphere receives more sun than the northern hemisphere. It marks the start of fall girls in America, and the start of springtime heauxs down here in Oz. To get all sciency for a sec, this all happens because of the 23.5 degree tilt of the Earth’s axis.

Don’t expect it to get immediately hotter though, we are experiencing a cold front atm because y’know, climate change is a real bastard.