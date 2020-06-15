Australian reality star Shay Razaei, who starred in the 2017 series Instant Hotel, has reportedly died at age 33.
Her former co-star Mikey Gelo confirmed the tragic news to Daily Mail Australia on Sunday, saying: “Yes, it’s true and very sad. She had her funeral last Wednesday, and her death was the week before.”
“Even though we had not spoken for years, I will always cherish the fun times… she had a good heart and would always be the life of the party.”
I know they hate it, but I can't help feeling blessed… Sorry, no shame here. Also to all my beautiful followers who I may not always reply but your messages are ???????????? ❤️❤️❤️ you guys blow me away #smile #iloveit #nomad #hatersunite #lovemypeeps #feelingmyself #goodbyemay
The publication adds that Shay’s fiancé passed away in 2017. Shay revealed to New Idea magazine at the time that her late fiancé Tamim had drowned during a trip to Mammoth Lakes, California not long before she auditioned for Instant Hotel.
“I came to a point very early on in my fiance’s passing, where I had to sit down with myself and say: ‘Shay, either you stop living, because right now you’re not living. Either you jump in the grave with him, or you live.’ So I auditioned for Instant Hotel,” she told the publication at the time.
Soon after, Shay’s stepsister passed away, and her best friend died by suicide.