CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses suicide. If you are experiencing mental health issues or suicidal feelings contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000.

Australian reality star Shay Razaei, who starred in the 2017 series Instant Hotel, has reportedly died at age 33.

Her former co-star Mikey Gelo confirmed the tragic news to Daily Mail Australia on Sunday, saying: “Yes, it’s true and very sad. She had her funeral last Wednesday, and her death was the week before.”

“Even though we had not spoken for years, I will always cherish the fun times… she had a good heart and would always be the life of the party.”

The publication adds that Shay’s fiancé passed away in 2017. Shay revealed to New Idea magazine at the time that her late fiancé Tamim had drowned during a trip to Mammoth Lakes, California not long before she auditioned for Instant Hotel.

“I came to a point very early on in my fiance’s passing, where I had to sit down with myself and say: ‘Shay, either you stop living, because right now you’re not living. Either you jump in the grave with him, or you live.’ So I auditioned for Instant Hotel,” she told the publication at the time.

Soon after, Shay’s stepsister passed away, and her best friend died by suicide.