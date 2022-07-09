Shawn Mendes is postponing a load of dates in his big ‘ol world tour to look after his mental health. Honestly, very fair.

Mendes posted a statement on his Insta where he explained the toll touring has historically taken on him.

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” he said.

He then explained that after a couple of years without touring, he thought he was ready jump back on the wagon.

“That decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point,” Mendes wrote.

“After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost.”

He’s postponed the next three weeks of his Wonder world tour. As well as the US, Shawn Mendes is slated to hit Canada and then tour Europe in mid 2023.

A bunch of fellow musos left supportive messages in Mendes’ comment section.

“Love you man — proud of you for doing what you need,” wrote Andy Grammer.

Remi Wolf and Maggie Rogers also dropped simple yet effective heart emojis in the comment section.

Shawn Mendes has previously opened up about his mental health via Twitter.

He talked about feeling “afraid” to share the truth in case people think “less of” him.

“In those moments of feeling low I either put on a show or hide,” he said.

“The truth, in current form is a 23-year-old who constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowning.

“Maybe that’s just what is it to be in your 20’s idk or maybe that’s just me.”

He went on to describe himself as “overwhelmed and overstimulated”.

Frankly, just glad to hear Shawn Mendes is looking after the ‘ol menty health and hopefully getting the support he needs.

We’ve seen similar decisions in the past with sporting legends Naomi Osaka withdrawing from the French Open and Simone Biles pulling out of the Olympic team final.

Kudos to people prioritising their mental health — take as much time as you need king.