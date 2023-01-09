Shawn Mendes is launching headfirst into the new year by debuting his new shaved scone in public. Yep, the famous curls have been buzzed off in favour of what looks like an all-over number two from his local Just Cuts.

Just Jared shared the follicle newsflash this week after the 24-year-old singer was snapped by paparazzi while grabbing breakfast on Saturday. While it’s defined his jawline and given him a sleek and streamlined look for 2023, we simply gotta ask what the hell is going on with that hairline, my dude?

What’s going on here, Shawn? Is this a widow’s peak situation or are you trying to revive the 80s punk devil lock hairstyle? Are you quietly announcing you’re playing Glenn Danzig in a Misfits biopic? We need answers and soon.

shawn mendes‘ face card will NEVER decline not even with that hairstyle pic.twitter.com/VOTBiHKGsb — kim✨ (@perfctlyshawn) January 8, 2023

The new ‘do has fans divided, it seems. Some are loving the new shorn Shawn while others are entering a period of grief for his curly locks.

Just saw Shawn Mendes cut his hair do not text me I’m in mourning — caity (@caitydudley1) January 9, 2023

Which hair shawn mendes?? WHICH HAIR!!? pic.twitter.com/gY9AupLnJS — ylenia (@heyitsylenia) January 8, 2023

SHAWN MENDES CUT HIS HAIR. IM ENDING IT ALL pic.twitter.com/D2pX8Mf6Hb — christine🪩 misses harry (@daydreaminhrrys) January 7, 2023

How long does it take for men’s hair to grow back? Asking for a friend @ShawnMendes… — stephen gaedcke (@sgaedcke99) January 8, 2023

The internet has swiftly done what it does best with the news of the singer’s new salad — it served up bulk memes and comparisons for Shawn Mendes’ clipped curls.

i love shawn mendes pic.twitter.com/jL5b51498P — Rebe (@shawnsintro) January 7, 2023

rip shawn mendes’ hair 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/BkUGTxbghd — h ( #1 anvi defender ) (@karlasbIue) January 7, 2023

Shawn possibly had a premonition about his new look some nine years ago when he fired this tweet off and we simply gotta know how much he freaked when he could see his own scalp again.

Had a dream someone buzzed all my hair off , freaked a lil haha — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) October 29, 2014

It seems like his hair is something the bloke thinks about a lot.

I gotta lotta hair — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) December 7, 2020

New year, new you, new chaotic hairdo.