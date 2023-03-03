STOP: there are uncensored peens in this article. Like, the whole thing is out and about. You've been warned.

Forget Adam Demos‘ huge penis in Season One, Sex/Life Season Two ends with even more wild dong footage. It’s Monster Cock 2: Electric Boogaloo. Literally, because the dick is kind of mechanical???

Sex/Life Season One broke the internet and our backs after a full-frontal scene of Brad (Adam Demos) showed us his enormous member. That thing was flaccid and still practically a third leg, and it led to questions on whether it was real.

Despite numerous anonymous claims from women who said they had gone for a ride and could confirm Demos was a “big boy”, it was eventually revealed that he was indeed wearing a prosthetic. Boooo.

And I’m sure those questions are going to crop up again for Jonathan Sadowkski.

Sadowski plays misogynistic dickhead Devon in the show, and in Season Two’s finale, he shows off his newly reconstructed penis in the men’s locker room, bragging that losing his old one in a car crash was actually a blessing in disguise.

Now how could someone lose their dick in a car crash, you wonder? By having a sex worker give him a blowjob while they were driving, resulting in his peen being chomped off during impact.

I don’t even have a penis yet that makes me feel physically ill. However, it’s hard to feel bad for Devon who is both an a grade A fuckwit and nasty to women.

Devon explains that his new penis has an “extra inch” added to it, is “curved” to better hit the G-spot (which he clarifies he doesn’t even believe exists), and that “everything’s been fully automated now”. Please have a peep below.

He then pumps that cock to get it hard, right in front of our eyes, and spins his hips to twirl it like a fucking baton.

Certainly far wilder than the shower scene, I can assure you.

And if this is only Season Two, I am truly baffled at what might accost our eyes in Season Three.

In the mean time, who’s gonna zoom in and determine if that’s a prosthetic or not? The scene is 38 minutes into the finale, because I know you freaks are dying to see it in action.