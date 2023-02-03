Okay, hornbags. Get your popcorn and vibrators ready because the season two trailer of Sex/Life has just dropped. And I’m SOPPING already (sorry).

If you’ve forgotten what season one was all about, it followed a very horny Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi), a wife and mother who lives a lovely little normie life in the suburbs, until she starts fantasising about getting absolutely RAILED by her ex, Brad (Adam Demos).

Her straighty 180 hubby Cooper (Mike Vogel) isn’t stoked about it and tries to spice up their sex life to save their marriage, including going to a sex party (where he receives a revenge blowie from one of his friends’ wives — a classic, really). It’s chaotic, it’s hot, it’s fun, it’s curing my touch-starved body.

Look, there’s absolutely more to the season than that, but let’s be real — we weren’t watching it for the plot. Hehehehhehe. Here’s everything we know about season two:

Is There A Trailer For Season Two Of Sex/Life?

Si! The official trailer has just dropped and features a bunch of horndogs getting it on and breathing very, very heavily.

And as usual, the comments section is GIVING.

“I did not expect a season two of this,” one user commented.

Another is clearly #TeamHusband. “I’m definitely on her husband’s side,” they wrote. “The other guy was so toxic for her when they were together. And since she’s going back for more, I guess they deserve each other. Hope her hubby gets some side action as well.”

Others were a bit more sceptical, with one user commenting, “Cheating on your cheating spouse instead of leaving is wild. Everyone is terrible.”

What Is Season Two Of Sex/Life About?

It kicks off after season one’s cliffhanger ending when Billie finally ditched her life in Connecticut, her two young kids and her beige husband, trading them in for the certified hunk-a-spunk, Brad. The final scene saw Billie at Brad’s apartment explaining that she’s not leaving her husband and that “this changes nothing”, before ordering him to fuck her.

And holy dooley, someone get me a wet cloth, stat.

In the chaotic season finale, we also saw Cooper call up his boss Francesca (Li Jun Li) to get it onnnnnn.

Are they cheating? Is their relationship now open? To be honest, I don’t really care. Just give me scenes of hot people panting on screen.

While the new trailer doesn’t really tell us what’s going on story-wise, showrunner Stacy Rukeyser told TVLine that the season is likely going to explore the ramifications of Billie’s hot sex proposal.

“I don’t know what Brad is going to say to her. He really put his heart out there on the driveway and proposed a happily-ever-after to her, and that is not what she’s proposing to him,” she said.

“I’m not sure if Brad will say yes to that or not. But that’s what we’re hoping to get a chance to explore in Season two.”

So in summary, expect lots of hot sex between Brad and Billie as they try and reignite their flame from alllll those years ago. We’ll also no doubt be dealing with the repercussions of Cooper’s secret rendezvous with his boss and whether that was discussed with Billie or if he’s keeping it on the DL like a little sneaky rat.

When Is Season Two Of Sex/Life Going To Be Out?

Netflix has revealed that season two will be hitting our screens on March 2 — plenty of time to slot in a rewatch of season one.

Who Is In Season Two Of Sex/Life?

We’ll see Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, and Adam Demos reprise their roles as Netflix’s most dysfunctional and spicy love triangle.

Li Jun Li will be reprising her role as Francesca, Margaret Odette as Sasha and Jonathan Sadowski as Devon.

We’ll also see some new characters join the chaos. Wallis Day as Gigi, Craig Bierko as Mick, Dylan Bruce as Spencer, Darius Homayoun as Majid, and Cleo Anthony as Kam.