In this house, we stan a dark comedy series. Introducing Search Party, the hotly anticipated new Stan show.

Search Party follows a group of four privileged 20-something-year-olds who unwittingly become involved in a death and are forced to cover it up.

The series stars Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development) who is also a producer on the series, John Reynolds (Stranger Things), Meredith Hagner (Younger), John Early (Bad Neighbours 2) and Brandon Micheal Hall (God Friended Me).

Alia Shawkat plays main character Dory. (Credit: Stan)

Guest stars include Ron Livingston (Sex and the City), Christine Taylor (Zoolander), Rosie Perez (White Men Can’t Jump) and more.

Catch the trailer below:

Search Party seasons 1 to 3 will stream 24 July only on Stan.