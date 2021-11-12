Critically acclaimed thriller comedy series Search Party is coming to an end with its fifth season, which is set to hit Stan in January.

The thought of the party finally being over makes me want to cry into a pillow, but hey, we’ve got 10 sick new episodes to look forward to in just two months time. Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened etc etc.

The Stan Exclusive series follows a group of 20-somethings who are on the hunt for their missing college mate.

The fifth and final season will see Dory (Alia Shawkat) form an alliance with tech giant Tunnel Quinn (the one and only Jeff Goldblum) after a near death experience, bringing her pals Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds), which turns into a whole ordeal as everyone involved has their own shit to deal with, too.

Season 5 will also star Kathy Griffin, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens and Michelle Badillo. Jeffery Self and Clare McNulty return as recurring guest stars.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, lead gal Alia Shawkat (and grower of the world’s lushest locks) discussed the ever-changing vibe of the series.

“Ever since we did the pilot, the tone has always been something that we figured out blindly,” she explained. “And it just kind of ends up working and we just keep trusting our weird instincts.

“I try to carry Dory’s emotional arc, and the style just ends up speaking for itself. It still has this connective tissue throughout, namely these four characters, and how they’re haplessly struggling to define themselves.”

The highly anticipated fifth season is set to premiere on 7 January, same day as the U.S.

In the meantime, go suss out the first four seasons on Stan, like, yesterday.