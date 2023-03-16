As a ‘yuge fan of the franchise, I’ll be the first to admit that I was nervous as hell when I heard about Scream 6.

The recent obsession with nostalgia paired with the greed of studios to produce a cash grab with big budgets but little substance has meant that a slew of iconic shows and flicks have been reproduced to varying results.

As if that hadn’t made me nervous enough, it was later revealed that scream queen Neve Campbell would not be in the latest instalment of the franchise’s revamp.

But after watching Scream 6, I’m pleased to report that it was a bloody excellent film and critics — including myself — are ranking it as one of the greatest offerings of the franchise.

Don’t get it twisted, not the greatest, nothing can beat Scream 1 and 2, but the most frequent ranking I’ve been seeing is that it comes in at #3 when stacked against the rest and I absolutely agree.

Some are even saying it’s the greatest Scream flick since the OG!

In the latest movie, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, the gang of pals from the last film Scream (2002) are back and they once again have found themselves targeted by Ghostface.

Much like Sidney Prescott (Campbell), viewers seemed to grow an attachment to sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega) and they’ve been keen to see what’s next for the gals.

Sam, Tara and their besties Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) take the story to New York City for the first time and ooh boi, the stakes are higher, the kills are bloodier and the plot twist will make you feel like you’ve been stabbed in the chest yourself.

It’s also absolutely worth noting that the four leads are all POC which is a much-needed elevation of the franchise, especially given that all four survived the last flick and historically, POC are usually fodder for horror films as they seldom make it out alive.

The new generation of screamers. (Credit: Scream 6)

No Scream flick would be complete without legacy characters, which is why Gale (Courteney Cox) and Kirby (Hayden Panettiere) have been enlisted to help solve the large-scale crime and honestly, those gals produced some of the greatest scenes of the franchise in this movie.

Scream 6 is out now and I implore you to go see it in cinemas ASAP, the way God, I mean, Ghostface intended it to be seen.

Peep the trailer for Scream 6 below: