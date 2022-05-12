Unproblematic queen and star of the only movie ever made about a talking zebra that can go very fast, Hayden Panettiere has been cast in the new Scream movie, which will be the sixth in the franchise. I for one welcome the Hayden Panettiere renaissance.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega will also be returning to go up against Ghostface once again.

I have never seen a Scream movie, but I often wonder has anyone ever just tried taking Ghostface’s mask off? Presumably that’s where he holds all his murderous powers. Anyway!

As if the real world isn’t scary enough, horror fans are frothing for the revival of the Scream movies. The fifth installment of the franchise was released in January this year.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Scream (2022), also the title of the 1996 film that kicked off the franchise, made over $140 million USD worldwide at the box office upon release. The team behind the movies quickly set to work on a sequel.

In 2011 Panettiere played Kirby Reed in Scream 4, a teenage bestie-type character who ends up rising to the occasion, surviving to the end despite near-fatal wounds.

Since starring in Scream 4, Panettiere played Juliette Barnes on yee-haw extravaganza Nashville from 2012 to 2018. The new Scream flick is set to be her first on-screen appearance since wrapping up her role on Nashville.

Panettiere’s breakout role was the cheerleader slash self-healing superhero Claire Bennet in the NBC series Heroes (2006-2010).

Undoubtedly though Panettiere’s greatest contribution to the world of cinema is her role as zebra jockey Racing Stripes (2005). I think my little sister watched that movie every day for at least a year straight so thank you for that Hayden.

There’s no word yet on when the new film is set to hit cinemas, but we’ll keep you updated.