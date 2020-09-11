In the wake of the shocking news that Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be finishing up next year, rumours and reports have been popping up everywhere about why the hit show is coming to an end.

According to The Sun, the famous fam “has been locked in an ongoing debate over the future of the show for months now.”

“Kim has all the drama with Kanye West going on — he’s refusing to put anything personal on the show, and it’s increasingly difficult for Kim to find time to film the show,” an insider told the publication.

Apparently Momager Kris Jenner had “had enough” of all the Kanye drama and she wanted to “pull the plug” on their reality TV career “before he does irreversible damage to her brand.”

Kanye had reportedly “tried to constantly fight with Kris over production and the direction that the show is going,” the source said, adding that “he’s become a loose cannon and she cannot tolerate it anymore.” But Kris “was not about to let anybody take the reins.”

The source also claimed that Kim and Kylie Jenner threatened to quit the show ‘cos they’re pretty much done with it all, and “the only people who are upset [about the show ending] are Khloé and Scott Disick.”

“Khloé’s tried to launch several spin-off shows—but none of them have been as successful as KUWTK,” they said. “And who knows how Scott will make money now that the show is being cancelled—he loves flying in private jets and being treated like an A-list star. I can’t see him flying commercial or paying his own way.”

Kendall and Kylie’s departure, followed by Kourtney’s abrupt exit amid incessant fighting with Kim, also factored into the axing of the once-great reality show.

“Kylie is making billions of dollars through her make-up line and product endorsements – she doesn’t need the show, and like Kendall, has always struggled with fame and being in the spotlight,” the source said.

“Filming the show meant having to be in L.A. with her family—now she’s free to fly off on holiday or follow Travis Scott on his next tour.”

They concluded, “Ultimately, it was Kim’s decision to take a break and Kylie’s and Kourtney’s exits that meant it ended.”

However, another source close to the fam completely denied this report, telling The Sun that it’s “absolutely false,” as did sources who spoke to a coupla other mags.

According to Page Six, the fam unanimously decided to end the show on a “high note,” adding that it’s “a good time to end.”

Entertainment Tonight confirmed this reasoning, saying, “There was no big reason why the family decided to end KUWTK; it was a mutual decision.”

“The kids who started the show now have their own kids and it’s getting very hard to film all together or get enough footage separately,” the insider continued.

“The family is grateful for their time and is happy they have all of these memories filmed for the rest of their lives. The family wanted time to focus more on their family and future projects and the show is a major job that takes up a lot of time.”

Kris Jenner herself set the record straight during her appearance on KUWTK executive producer Ryan Seacrest’s radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

“I think the number 20 used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20 just seemed like the right time I think for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit… figure out what our next steps are,” Kris said.

“We’ve had such an amazing run and we’re so grateful … for every single moment and everyone we work with.”

