This morning, we were dealt the devastating blow that after 20 seasons of drama, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is sadly coming to an end (ofc this would happen in 2020).

It’s hard to conceive of a world where the reality TV fam aren’t making us laugh, weep, and gasp via their iconic series.

To help you through the pain you’re undoubtedly experiencing after learning this news, we’ve pulled together some of the most iconic moments.

Let’s relive the good times, people. It’s the only way we’ll get through it.

Let’s remember the good times. <3

Don’t be fucking RUDE

My personal favourite KUWTK moment of all goddamn time: the Bentley fight.

You’ve probs seen the above video banging around social media, but in case you’re wondering what the hell it’s about, here’s a lil rundown.

In the 2009 ep, Kim buys a Bentley and it’s a huge novelty ‘cos back then they weren’t nearly as loaded as they are now, and so it becomes the plot of several episodes.

It set up the Kim vs. Khloé and Kourtney dynamic as the sisters were hella jealous of the bootylicious queen’s luxe purchase.

“Kim, there’s people that are dying”

Despite being labelled the girls with “no talent,” the sisters penetrated the world of popular culture with a bunch of on-the-fly phrases they made in the show that became legendary, one of them being “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

While vacationing, Kim loses her exxy diamond earrings in the water and as she’s flipping out, Kourtney bluntly recites the iconic line.

Kim taking selfies en route to dropping Khloé off at prison

While the family drove Khloé to jail for violating her probation after getting a DUI, Kim found the perfect lighting and began snapping pics.

Kris then uttered the iconic line: “Kim would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister’s going to jail!”

Kim and Kourtney biffing over Chrissy

In a more recent KUWTK moment, Kim Kardashian’s savage rant at Kourtney became a viral meme and topic of convo on social media at the time.

So what happened is that Kim’s organising a photoshoot for that year’s Christmas card (a beloved occasion), and Kourtney is saying that she wants to come late and leave early and basically be a minimal part of the whole thing, which leads Kim to unleash her rant.

Kourtney gives birth

In a most unexpected, but extremely Kardashian move, Kourt gives birth to her first bb Mason Disick ON CAMERA.

Kourt had been documenting every step of her pregnancy on-screen, which was noice to see as she was the first Kardashian sis to get pregz, but viewers were left stunned when they actually witnessed the baby be pulled out of Kourtney, with the entire fam surrounding her.

I’ve included the clip above, but I sure as shit didn’t need to rewatch it as the entire episode is burned into my brain for eternity. Wild, wild scenes.

Introducing Caitlyn Jenner

While you cannot convince me that 75 per cent of the drama showed on-screen is manufactured, one of the ones that sticks out to me as being extremely real, and extremely poignant, is the introduction of Caitlyn Jenner.

KUWTK documented everything from Caitlyn’s announcement, to her meeting the girls for the first time to the public’s response.

Whether or not you thought this was a win or a set-back for trans rights, there’s no doubt that it was an unforgettable moments in television history.

“Is that a chicken!?”

That time Kylie Jenner couldn’t tell a chicken from a pig…

Kanye proposing to Kim

If Kourtney’s birth was gonna be captured on screen, you can bet your Kardashian-sized bottom that world-famous rapper Kanye West proposing to Kim was gonna be featured.

In the ep, the entire Kar-Jenner clan, plus some other friends and fam, fly to a baseball field to secretly watch as ‘Ye popped the question to Kimba.

The Jordyn / Tristan / Khloé scandal

I will forever think the Jordyn Woods / Tristan Thompson cheating scandal was a concept cooked up by Kris Jenner herself (and I’ve got tons of proof! Read the evidence here). But regardless, the moment was certainly iconic, and therefore deserves mentioning.

The story goes that Kylie’s bestie Jordyn got with serial cheater Tristan while Khloé Kardashian was pregnant with their bb True, prompting both Jordyn and Tristan to be exiled from the Kar-Jenner fam.

Kim and Kourtney’s physical barney

And finally, the moment that, for me, spelled the end of the series: Kourtney and Kim’s physical fight.

As you will have seen from this list, sibling rivalry is baked into the DNA of the show, but while we’ve seen Kim fling her handbag at her sisters, we’ve never seen two of them go at it like we did in this episode.

There was something kinda dark and unsettling about the moment. I actually didn’t enjoy it at all, but I’m placing it at the end of this list ‘cos, in my opinion, it played a hand in the demise of the show (Kourtney quit KUWTK shortly after) and will therefore always be an unforgettable moment.

