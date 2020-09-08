Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending after 16 years, 20 seasons, and endless drama (both manufactured and real). Depending on your feelings towards the show and the Kardashian-Jenners in general, this is either a long overdue announcement or a case of 2020 Strikes Again.

Has there ever been a family so polarising as the Kardashian-Jenners? Probably not. The Royal Family could never. The Murdochs? Polarising, but not as in-your-face as the Kardashian clan. The Roys from Succession, while fictional and also just godawful at every turn, have wormed their way into my heart. There’s just no one quite like the K-Js.

The news that the show which made them famous was ending – breaking simultaneously on Kim Kardashian‘s Instagram and on E! News – spurned three reactions: celebration, devastation, and cackling over Kourtney, which I’ll get to in a minute.

But first… the DEVASTATION:

And now the CELEBRATION:

And now, the cackling. Kourtney Kardashian was obvs one of the ‘original three’, given half-sisters Kylie and Kendall were literal children when the series started.

In recent seasons, she’s made it clear she was over filming and wanted to spend more time with her kids. Then in March, a fan tweeted that Kourtney just needs to “quit the show”.

“I did,” Kourt replied. “Bye.”

Kourt shared the KUWTK ending post to her Instagram story, promising to “gather her thoughts” and share them soon. In the meantime, everyone’s taking a red hot crack at guessing what her thoughts are.

Kourtney, spill that tea. It’s time.

