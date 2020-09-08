Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending after 16 years, 20 seasons, and endless drama (both manufactured and real). Depending on your feelings towards the show and the Kardashian-Jenners in general, this is either a long overdue announcement or a case of 2020 Strikes Again.

Has there ever been a family so polarising as the Kardashian-Jenners? Probably not. The Royal Family could never. The Murdochs? Polarising, but not as in-your-face as the Kardashian clan. The Roys from Succession, while fictional and also just godawful at every turn, have wormed their way into my heart. There’s just no one quite like the K-Js.

The news that the show which made them famous was ending – breaking simultaneously on Kim Kardashian‘s Instagram and on E! News – spurned three reactions: celebration, devastation, and cackling over Kourtney, which I’ll get to in a minute.

But first… the DEVASTATION:

Kim announcing that they’re stopping KUWTK is just the fucking icing on the 2020 cake really isn’t it — ami (@_amireid) September 8, 2020

Me seeing that they’re cancelling #KUWTK ???????? WHAT ELSE DO U HAVE IN STORE, 2020??? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/P7cH5NQN3H — ॐ (@emmpugs) September 8, 2020

KUWTK ending worst day of my life pic.twitter.com/go8eDB39YB — stormi jenners aunt (@katiehroz) September 8, 2020

And now the CELEBRATION:

Kardashians: “So sad to inform you KUWTK is ending” The world: pic.twitter.com/dt6J8Und3j — a (@enctrI) September 8, 2020

Finally, a 2020 headline that makes sense! It’s time. https://t.co/U4WwZ5UlnH — Black BEEN King (@SylviaObell) September 8, 2020

KUWTK IS OVER! Another win for black women! pic.twitter.com/GAxaHk6yhq — ???????????? ᴺᴹ (@STALLIMINAJ) September 8, 2020

And now, the cackling. Kourtney Kardashian was obvs one of the ‘original three’, given half-sisters Kylie and Kendall were literal children when the series started.

In recent seasons, she’s made it clear she was over filming and wanted to spend more time with her kids. Then in March, a fan tweeted that Kourtney just needs to “quit the show”.

“I did,” Kourt replied. “Bye.”

Kourt shared the KUWTK ending post to her Instagram story, promising to “gather her thoughts” and share them soon. In the meantime, everyone’s taking a red hot crack at guessing what her thoughts are.

Kourtney Kardashian said she won’t be in the next season of KUWTK and after few months they announce that the next season will be the last one……

KOURTNEY IS THE ZAYN OF THE FAMILY pic.twitter.com/A2kttY2Gop — Dana???? (@lovekiwitpwk) September 8, 2020

Kourtney Kardashian seeing the news that KUWTK is ending pic.twitter.com/pAAV3vCTDa — dorothy ???????? (@dorothyymae) September 8, 2020

kourtney when she got the news kuwtk was ending pic.twitter.com/gHatH0DQDk — certifiedluvabean (@beeeaanz) September 8, 2020

Kourtney now that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is over pic.twitter.com/7wJ9a5vIsO — the bad guy, Chun-Liᴺᴹ ➐ (@joshsweetener) September 8, 2020

Kourtney, spill that tea. It’s time.