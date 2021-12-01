Folks, it is with a heavy yet rather unsurprised heart that I must inform you that Rose McGowan — yes, the very one from Charmed who became a spokesperson at the forefront of the #MeToo movement — has tweeted some anti-vax, anti-lockdown bullshit.

The actress tweeted out a rather puzzlingly anti-lockdown tweet about Australia on Tuesday night, including a link to a video from flapping bin-lid Katie Hopkins. We’ll get into the turbo fuckery of that video later, but for now, here’s the now-deleted tweet.

“Australians, you must fight back now,” McGowan wrote.

“You are the test subjects. Stop them. By any means necessary.”

You’re probably reading that and thinking ‘umm… we’re fine luv, mind yr own business’, because it truly does seem odd that someone so often spouting left-leaning critiques of the world would fall so far into the extreme right.

Rose McGowan has been called out for some problematic behaviour in the past, including but not limited to some TERF-like comments on how Ellen Degeneres was excluding women when she spoke out for trans rights, despite trans women being women. However, for the most part, she’s been a rather important advocate for women’s rights and sexual assault survivors’ rights.

Katie Hopkins is a whole different story, however, with multiple instances of bigotry, racism and general ignorance under her belt. For Rose “I need distance from stupid people” McGowan to agree with Hopkins on an idea is a surprise, for sure.

Rose McGowan jumping on board with Katie Hopkins' antivax theories about Australia is the odd couple female buddy movie no one asked for. — Beverley Wang (@beverleywang) November 30, 2021

The video that McGowan shared, which I will not be linking here, was a rather strange video aimed at Chief Minister of the Northern Territory Michael Gunner, of all people.

In the vid, Hopkins calls him a “raving lunatic,” and asks her loyal fans to count how many times he blinks in a video from a press conference.

“I’m gonna ask you to look for two things, look at his eyes and count the number of times he blinks, and look at his face, the way his muscles around his mouth are looking,” she says.

Very normal areas!

By the way, in the video critiqued by Hopkins, Gunner is simply talking about the vaccine mandate, and how anyone who has a problem with it is anti-vax. Sure, he only blinks once in the span of two minutes, and it looks kinda creepy, but the man is talking common sense.

“We are absolutely going to make sure as many territories as possible are vaccinated. That is our best protection against this thing,” he said.

“Our vaccine mandate is absolutely crucial to protecting lives, especially Aboriginal lives, and I will never back away from supporting vaccines and anyone out there who comes for the mandate — you are anti-vax.”

I dunno, nothing about that particularly screams “raving lunatic”.

Rose McGowan has now deleted her quote RT of Katie Hopkins but offered no explanation. — CJ Murrumbeena (@CJMurrumbeena) November 30, 2021

Hopkins then goes on to call the Darwin quarantine camp a “prison camp” surrounded by “high-barbed wire”, and scrutinises the NT for keeping its people prisoner. I’m not even going to talk about this point, because nobody who has actually been in the camp has said such a thing, in fact, they say it does the job.

“When you think of the man enforcing this, does it seem like reasonable or democratic behaviour, or does it remind you of another man in another time in another age that we all said we would never go back to,” said Hopkins.

I sure do hope to the high heavens that she’s not referring to what I think she’s referring to, because if so, she’s clearly lost the plot.

It’s a damn fkn shame that Rose McGowan has finally tipped over to the dark side of Hopkins’ anti-lockdown bullshit, but here we are, and I’m fkn tired of it.