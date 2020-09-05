Scooter Braun is probably breathing easy this week, knowing he is now only the second-most reviled scooter in the music industry, after one of the cursed devices caused Rihanna to fall and injure herself.

Rih was photographed outside a restaurant in Los Angeles this week, sporting what appeared to be some bruises on her face, which led to some concern from fans.

People reached out and a rep for the singer told the publication:

“Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face. Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly.” That’s good to hear. Also, today I learned an important and slightly embarrassing Rihanna fact:

For years, I thought that the lyrics to ‘Shut Up And Drive‘ were “gonna ride that scooter then a limousine”, but today I found out that it’s actually “got a ride that’s smoother than a limousine.”

This means that for more than a decade, I’ve been carrying around the hilarious and totally fabricated mental image of Rih zipping around town on a scooter then jumping into a moving limo.

I can’t be the only one, right?

Anyway, the point is, I’m glad Rihanna is okay and I would literally die for this queen, so have a great weekend, everybody.