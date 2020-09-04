Shut up and thrive ‘cos Rihanna is releasing a documentary via Amazon Prime Video next year. Director Peter Berg, who previously worked with RiRi on the flick Battleship, discussed the doco in a new interview with Collider and fuck me, I’m excited.

“The Rihanna doc is something I’ve been working on with her for almost four years now,” he said. “Amazon’s gonna release it summer next year, sometime hopefully around the Fourth of July. It’s been a really epic journey, the past four years with her.”

Cheers, queen. (Credit: Getty)

Berg went on to gush about the singer, describing her as a “remarkable woman, who everyday seems to grow and branch out into new businesses and new endeavours at a rate that it’s almost hard to keep up with.”

“So every time we think we’re going to finish the movie and put it out, she does something like start a fashion line like Fenty, or her lingerie line, or her skin care line,” he added.

He also answered a question that the Rihanna Navy has been asking for fkn ages: When’s the new album coming?

“She’s firing on all cylinders, she’s making new music now and she’s having so much success in business and she’s such an entrepreneur that we’re letting it grow, but we are gonna try and close it up in the spring and release it in the summer.”

Berg is also working on a documentary about another prominent musical figure, the late Chris Cornell, although the project is very early in the development stage. “That’s being kind of put together now… I don’t have a timeline on that yet,” he said.