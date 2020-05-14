On this fine Friday morning, Netflix has gifted us the news that Queer Eye season 5 will finally premiere on June 5. Not long now, my friends.

In season 5 of the much adored series, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski will arrive in The City of Brotherly Love, otherwise known as Philadelphia.

This time around, the Fab Five will meet 10 new heroes, which means we’re getting ten whole episodes – Queer Eye‘s biggest season yet.

This Gayflower couldn’t hit land soon enough! ⚓️ Who’s ready for the season of brotherly love?!?! Grab your oars and an absorbent box of tissues because Queer Eye Season 5 is arriving in Philly, June 5th! #QE5 ✨???????? P.S. With 10 EPISODES, this is our BIGGEST season yet ???????? pic.twitter.com/sxls6HQDmM — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) May 14, 2020

June 5, LOCK IT IN.

The streaming giant renewed the wholesome series for a sixth chapter back in March. After two seasons in Georgia, two in Missouri, a special in Japan, and the fifth in Philadelphia, the Fab Five are taking their superpowers to Austin, Texas.

Filming on season 6 started last month, but was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We barely completed one episode,” Porowski told Entertainment Weekly. “And then we were kind of taking it day by day… and then when they realised that it just wasn’t safe to continue, we put the production on hold, as all productions have basically done.”

Grab a Texas-sized box of tissues y’all because the Fab 5 just arrived in the Lone Star State to film Queer Eye Season 6! ????????(oh and P.S. Queer Eye Season 5 is coming real soon✨) pic.twitter.com/ROH1eCXzPZ — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) March 11, 2020

In related news, Netflix is also making a romantic comedy loosely based on Antoni’s dating life as a sexually fluid man. Antoni developed the story for Girls & Boys – current working title – with Kenya Barris, who you may know for Black-ish, BlackAF, and Grown-ish.

While we wait for June to roll around, I 14/10 recommend watching the Queer Eye: We’re in Japan special for the billionth time. It just doesn’t get old, tell ya what.