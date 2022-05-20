Yet another international celebrity has set their sights on Australia and I am positively geeked to spot them lurking about Brizzy’s Mr Percival’s. Put your tall tatted white boy goggles on girlies, Pete Davidson is moving to the sunshine state.

Just a few days ago we received news that Ryan Gosling was coming to Sydney and now we have another notable figure kissing the United States au revoir.

Davidson is coming to the Gold Coast to film his upcoming movie Wizards! alongside German actor Franz Rogowski. The comedy flick is said to feature the duo as operators of a beach bar who, after coming across some stolen treasure, have to deal with all the chaos that ensues.

Is the original owner of the loot some mighty all-powerful wizard? Will Pete Davidson be cracking jokes the whole time about how WILD and WHACKY it is that he can now cast spells? Is the movie title a red herring?? I have many questions and very few answers.

“We are thrilled to be bringing David Michôd’s (The King, Animal Kingdom) next feature to Queensland with its wealth of talent in its cast and crews, and enviable locations,” said one of the producers of the film, Liz Watts.

Because Pete is coming down for filming it is rumoured that his new boo Kim Kardashian will follow suit. If not, she’ll surely come down for a lovely little visit.

Will she bring the kids? Will every beach in Queensland be shut down for a private Kardashian kswim ksession? Are we gonna see Annastacia Palaszczuk popping up in the next episode of The Kardashians?

Again, many q’s and not enough a’s.

“Queensland is a globally renowned screen production hub. Screen Queensland is continuously pitching our state’s locations, studios, skilled screen workforce and valuable incentives,” said Screen Queensland Chief Executive Kylie Munnich.

Look, I know Pete will be filming and (probably) living on the Gold Coast but I can’t stop envisioning him and Kim frequenting the Brisvegas haunts.

I know you can see it too, Pete and Kim K just sculling down beers at Felons Brewing Co. amongst some of the worst people you’ve ever met in your life. Iconique.