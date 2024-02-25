Fans Are In A Tizzy Over Pedro Pascal’s Outfit & Acceptance Speech At This Year’s SAG Awards

Pedro Pascal fans are in a tizzy over the actor’s acceptance speech and outfit choice at the 2024 SAG Awards. And you know what? I can finally see the vision.

At almost every Hollywood award ceremony, folks on the internet have this moment where they display a deep hunger for The Mandalorian star.

Although it is not unusual to spot a fan account with a plethora of Pedro Pascal-inspired thirst posts and edits, things reached boiling point after this year’s SAG Awards.

It all began after the actor scored the Oustanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series SAG Award for his performance as Joel Miller in The Last Of Us series. This is Pascal’s first SAG Award win.

During his acceptance speech, the great hunk of spunk admitted he was shocked by the win and that he was a little drunk.

“This is wrong for a number of reasons,” Pascal began.

“I’m a little drunk. Uhh, I thought I could get drunk. Thank you, HBO… Uhh, jeez Louise, I’m making a fool of myself.”

After thanking friends, family and other stars, the actor finished his acceptance speech by telling the audience: “I’m gonna have a panic attack and I’m gonna leave.”

As a humble spectator, this category — I believe — was a hard choice for whoever picked the winner. Pascal was up against a bunch of faves including, Brian Cox (Succession), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) and Billy Crudup (The Morning Show).

Following his adorable, humble, sweet speech, punters swarmed to X (formerly Twitter) to display their affection for the loveable actor.

Look, I’m not the biggest Pascal enthusiast on the team but why does he have me giggling and kicking my feet?



I think I may have to join the fan club after this awards night.

Fans praise the SAG Awards for its mini The Devil Wears Prada reunion

Alongside the Pedro Pascal social media frenzy, netizens also shared their excitement for the mini The Devil Wears Prada reunion, featuring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, on the SAGs stage.

Award show season will always be my favourite season. It’s the impromptu reunions and viral moments that I LIVE FOR.