Though we’re comfortably in the throes of Valentine’s Day here in Australia, in the United States – where they are all living in the past – it’s still the day before. Which means it’s still February 13th over there, or Galentine’s Day to a lot of you, including the beloved and truly precious Parks & Recreation gang.

The episode that brought Galentine’s Day into the public lexicon just had its 10th anniversary earlier in the week, and in celebration of that feat the old crew got back together for a – now annual – observance of the tradition.

Aubrey Plaza, Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, and Kathryn Hahn all staged a mini-Parks & Rec reunion of sorts, with Plaza marking the occasion – one in which everyone, coincidentally or not, decided to go decidedly goth – on Instagram.

Look at ’em all. Bloody ageless wonders the whole lot of ’em. Unbelievable stuff, folks.

Poehler also marked the momentous day – described in the show as “like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas” – with a screen cap from the episode, proudly (and rightly) proclaiming Galentine’s to be “only the best day of the year.”

The mini-Parks & Rec reunion is now something of a tradition for Jones, Poehler, Plaza, and Hahn. The foursome gathered together to mark Galentine’s in 2018, and again last year as well.

Now the real question: When the hell is Adam Scott going to take a Cones of Dunshire tournament on the road?

He’s the Architect.

It’s the right thing to do.