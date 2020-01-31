A diehard Jurassic Park fan (no, not myself) has correctly guessed the title of the franchise’s sixth instalment during a casual Twitter conversation.
Screenwriter and director Colin Trevorrow responded to a thread in which fans of the franchise discussed theories for the film’s title, confirming that “somebody in this thread actually got it.”
So far, the film has simply been referred to as Jurassic World 3, and honestly I wouldn’t have been surprised if they went with the numbered title again after they randomly gave us Jurassic Park 3 despite all of the other films having subtitles like The Lost World or Fallen Kingdom.
Trevorrow, who has been the man behind the series since the initial reboot in 2015, first caused speculation when he confirmed that there was, in fact, a confirmed title. But the man still refuses to tell us what the fuck that title is.
The director confirmed that the film will not be titled Jurassic World: Extinction, like many fans thought. So we know what it ISN’T, but that still leaves us with a 25 possible titles for me to dwell on every single day until they tell us.
You know, just a measly 25 options. Nothing crazy.
Some of the suggestions seemed very possible, with fans convinced that A New Era and Edge of Chaos are the most likely options.
Jurassic World: A New Era
— Agitador #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@agitadorFCP) January 21, 2020
Jurassic World: A New Era
— Agitador #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@agitadorFCP) January 21, 2020
Jurassic World: Survival
— Francesc Gascó (@pakozoic) January 21, 2020
Jurassic World: Please Buy a Mercedes
— Doctor Death (@doctordeath) January 21, 2020
Jurassic World: FInally a Dilophosaurus
— TheGamingBeaver (@AGamingBeaver) January 22, 2020
Jurassic World 3: Ellie and Alan are Back and Nothing Else Matters (tad long though)
— Sam ???????? (@SamanthaJo28) January 21, 2020
Jurassic World: Woman Inherits The Earth
— Gigaraptor (@JurassicParkOut) January 21, 2020