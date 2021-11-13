Former BFFs Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie just reunited at Hilton’s wedding and BRB, ugly crying at this The Simple Life reunion. Bestie blood really is thicker than water.

Last night, Paris got hitched to her fiancé Carter Reum during a gorgeous wedding ceremony at her late grandfather’s home in Bel-Air, California. Cop these stunning pics of the bride.

As Miss Hilton would say, “that’s hot”.

According to Page Six, she celebrated the three-day event with friends and family on both sides of the marriage. Guests included Emma Roberts, Demi Lovato, Kim Petras, the literal Princess Olympia of Greece, Maria Chantal, and celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe, as well as two iconic stars from her past, Hilton’s former assistant turned social media mogul Kim Kardashian and her The Simple Life co-star Nicole Richie*.

*Queue the dramatic telenovela sound effects.

Between this, Britney Spears being free, and Taylor Swift ending Jake Gyllenhaal with Red (Taylor’s Version), it’s been a banging 24 hours in pop culture.

Why is Nicole being at Paris’s wedding making me emotional ???? pic.twitter.com/JRa3jZU38S — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) November 12, 2021

????????Once her assistant, always her assistant ???????? pic.twitter.com/zi1X4m6eRo — samantha bush (@takeyourzoloft) November 12, 2021

Paris Hilton in a custom Oscar de la Renta dress for her wedding. ???? pic.twitter.com/QbMpTW3K8j — ????. (@MEENAVOGUEE) November 12, 2021

Nicole Richie being at Paris Hilton’s wedding is making me emotional pic.twitter.com/F9GoGbZ9Y1 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) November 12, 2021

An Ashley Olsen public appearance, Nicole Richie at Paris Hilton’s wedding and SOON Britney’s freedom it’s a GREAT week for the 2000s girlies I’m thriving!!! pic.twitter.com/XOipFAl3Qa — stephanie marie (@stefinitely85) November 12, 2021

In true Paris fashion, a camera crew was on-site filming the beautiful scene for her new docuseries, Paris In Love. It premiered on the same day as her wedding with the first episode sharing the moment Reum proposed to her. Bless.

“On our first day we started texting, there were so many magical lightning bolts,” Reum said.

“Over the last 14 months, you’ve let me into your world and let me realise who the real Paris is. [She’s] authentic, smart, insightful, and funny.

“Very quickly thereafter, I couldn’t imagine my life without you.”

A source who attended the wedding also told Page Six that Reum was trying to “steal kisses” before they exchanged vows. How fkn cute. *blocks*.

In case you weren’t aware, in the 2000s, Paris and Nicole were *the* it duo in Hollywood. The pair basically rose to fame after starring as Californian rich socialites struggling to work everyday blue-collared jobs in their iconic reality show from 2003 until 2007.

According to Grazia, they began to grow distant in 2004 after Nicole allegedly screened one of Hilton’s sex tapes at a party that was meant to celebrate Paris’ hosting debut on Saturday Night Live!

At the time, Paris said: “It’s no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends. Nicole knows what she did, and that’s all I’m ever going to say about it.”

Per the publication, in 2007, Paris reportedly grew jealous of Nicole when she started rising in popularity.

The pair buried the hatchet in 2010 but have never appeared to rekindle their BFF status from the 00s. Interestingly, Richie was not a bridesmaid at Paris’ wedding, either.

Instead, Paris Hilton’s bridesmaids were her sisters Nicky Hilton and Tessa Hilton, her sister-in-law Halle Reum Hammond, and her friends Brooke Wiederhorn and Frarah Aldjufrie, the daughter of Kyle Richards.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum first confirmed their relationship in April 2020 and announced their engagement in February. Congrats queen.