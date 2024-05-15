Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie Are Reuniting For A Hot New Reality TV Show & We Are So Back

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are reuniting for a 2024 adaptation of The Simple Life and as PEDESTRIAN.TV’s resident Paris Hilton reporter, I simply cannot stress to you just how historic this is. Sanasa sanasaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa — the girls are BACK.

Perhaps the OG nepo baby influencers (before Romy Mars lol), Paris and Nicole first graced our screens in The Simple Life in 2003, giving us five seasons of god-tier television before the show was ultimately axed in 2007 following a falling out between the two besties.

In addition to spawning a bunch of foreign remakes with local celebrities in Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Serbia, Turkey and Uruguay, The Simple Life was also the catalyst for a slate of solo reality TV endeavors including Paris Hilton’s My New BFF, The World According to Paris, Cooking with Paris, Paris in Love and Nicole’s short-lived but iconic Quibi series Nikki Fre$h. But never in my wildest dreams did I think the pair would reunite for another show.

Thankfully, James Corden‘s production company, Fulwell 73, has snapped up the rights and all of my manifestation efforts have finally beared fruit.

“New Era. Same Besties. Coming soon to Peacock,” the pair posted on Instagram earlier this week.

The good news is that Sill and Bill will be back on our screens shortly, but sources claim the show won’t be a direct reboot of The Simple Life. The show will reportedly have a new name and a new concept, which makes sense considering they’re both married with children now.

The untitled project is still in early development, so nothing has been shot yet, but it will eventually stream on Peacock in the US. As for where Aussie fans can binge it, that is yet to be revealed.

But that’s not all, Hilton’s production company 11:11 Media also recently acquired the rights to Sarah Ditum‘s book Toxic: Women, Fame, and the Tabloid 2000s, with the star set to adapt the book into a docuseries detailing her life, as well as other 00s A-listers like Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, Aaliyah and Amy Winehouse.

In the meantime, you can binge the first four seasons of The Simple Life on 7plus or 10play.