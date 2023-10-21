Folks Are Roasting Paris Hilton’s Baby Online & Some Of Y’all Clearly Need Jesus, Pls Chill

The mob have come for Paris Hilton‘s 9-month-old baby son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum after an innocent holiday photo raised eyebrows online. No, get back. Leave that baby alone!!!

Now, as much as we’d love to write “all babies are perfect, end of story”, the whole world doesn’t necessarily think that way.

When Paris Hilton posted a lovely lil’ collection of baby photos to her 24.9 million Instagram followers on Friday, folks in the comments were less-than-kind.

Credit: Paris Hilton via Instagram.

You know things are going south when the top comment with 23,000 “likes” at the time of writing just says “Like this if you just came here for the comments”. Yikes.

A few of the worst offenders included “CHILL THAT BABY JUST HAS A LOT OF THINGS ON HIS MIND,” written by one extremely rude person.

“Lil guy thinkin’ hard,” said another.

A third person just left a GIF of Stewie from the TV show Family Guy.

Wow guys. Wow.

A bunch of people also chimed in with earnest comments, asking about the fact that the baby does appear to have a large-ish(???) noggin.

“Does he have encephalitis?” asked one.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, encephalitis is the “inflammation of the active tissues of the brain caused by an infection or an autoimmune response”.

We are not suggesting (and would also not have the medical knowledge to do so) the baby has encephalitis.

Another woman, who claimed to be an NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) nurse wrote “Hey Paris, your baby may need what’s called a “shunt” to drain excess cerebrospinal fluid.

“We see it a lot in the NICU. He’s super cute though! – concerned NICU nurse”.

Thankfully, there were plenty of people rushing to Paris and her baby’s defence.

“How can people bully a baby? What is wrong with you? It’s an innocent little baby,” one said.

Paris and the father of her baby, Carter Reum have been married since 2021.