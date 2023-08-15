Several Celebs Are Being Slammed Over Their Questionable Behaviour Following The Maui Wildfires

A plethora of celebs — including Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Nicks and Nicole Scherzinger — are facing a shit-ton of criticism for their tone-deaf behaviour surrounding the devastating Maui Hawaii wildfires that currently has a death toll of 99.

What was once lavish greenery, thriving communities, and streets packed with bustling businesses is now ash, smoke and heartache. Maui — Hawaii’s second largest island — was on fire.

According to the National Fire Protection Fire Association, the 2023 Maui wildfires is one of the deadliest in US history. Per CNN, they’ve recorded more the 99 deaths from the fires, and Hawaii Governor Josh Green told the publication the death toll would go up “very significantly” in the next 10 days.

Since the devastating fires ravaged the island, some celebs, including Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Momoa, have rallied their followers for resources and support. However, other famous people are copping a bunch of backlash due to their behaviours following the devastating fires.

Former talk show host and author Oprah Winfrey copped a bunch of criticism after she was reportedly blocked from filming Maui wildfire survivors inside an evacuation centre.

A Facebook post from Country of Maui revealed that Oprah was able to visit the shelter; however, her journalists and camera crews were asked to stay outside.

“Her visit inside of the shelter today was truly heartwarming, and we appreciate her understanding of our policy of having no camera crews or reporters accompanying dignitaries and celebrities in our emergency shelters,” the Facebook post reads.

Although the post made it clear that Oprah wasn’t allowed to bring media in, many folks have slammed the presenter for bringing media in the first place. Most of the comments also thanked the shelter for standing up to the camera crews.

“Media has very little respect or morals. Thank you for standing up for those who are hurting,” one person wrote.

“Excellent decision!! Appalling behaviour! Wow!” wrote a second person.

“Thank goodness for this!! We are going through a crisis, Maui doesn’t need to encourage publicity stunts,” a third wrote.

The TV Presenter also posted a video to IG, mentioning that she would be making a “major donation after all the smoke and ashes have settled” in Maui. In response to her video, people pleaded for her to give back the Maui land she owns to the native Hawaiians.

(Image source: Instagram / @Oprahdaily)

(image source: Instagram / @Oprahdaily)

Folks on Twitter also suggested she give her land back.

(Image source: Twitter / @Sabbysabs2)

(Image source: Twitter / @yashar)

(Image source: Twitter / @DazCherreh)

Another celebrity that’s receiving backlash for their behaviours around the Maui wildfires is rockstar Stevie Nicks.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the “Edge of Seventeen” singer wrote about her connection to Lahaina, the impact the island had on Fleetwood Mac and her niece’s Maui vacation.

“As I am sure you have heard, the island, Maui, where I own a house I have been staying at since the 80’s — and a small village, city, most magical place on earth, Lahaina, burned to the ground over the last few days,” the singer began her letter.

“And to make the situation even worse, my young niece, her husband, and their little boy had just arrived for a very needed vacation before she started up her school year.”

Since posting the letter, fans of the rockstar called her out, with some mentioning that native Hawaiians have lost more than she has and that she should’ve sourced links that would’ve helped those in Maui.

“Wow. I am so disappointed in this post. You are so privileged. Who cares that it wrecked someone’s vacation. Offer help and support. Do something. This post was very self-centered [sic] and shocking. I always looked up to u but this is,” one person with broken heart emojis.

“You could’ve at least pointed to resources to help all those whose homes are lost instead of just focusing on your family’s vacation and your Lahaina experience,” a second added.

“I really like you Stevie, but this is coming off as so self-centered. As a person with money and influence you could direct people to resources for native Hawaiians’ aid, but instead you focused on your families [sic] vacation, which is a huge privilege in the first place, and your mansion and jewelry [sic]. You could have mentioned Lahaina’s impact on your life in another way,” a third wrote.

Stevie has yet to address the comments, but I don’t think she will, TBH. The comments are currently still open, and some people have defended the “Landslide” singer.

Former Pussycat Doll member Nicole Scherzinger recently turned the off the comments on a picture that featured her in a bikini.

Prior to limiting her comments, Nicole was reportedly labelled “insensitive” for the photos by netizens, as per the Herald Sun. Since then, Nicole posted a video on IG, pleading for fans to donate to the Hawaiian Red Cross to help the survivors of the wildfires.

“Maui needs our help. Please do whatever you can to help our friends and ‘ohana in this time of need,” the singer wrote in the caption.

Heiress and DJ Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum were both called out for vacationing in Maui after paparazzi photos obtained by the Daily Mail circulated on the internet. According to the publication, the pair reportedly stayed in a resort that was only 30 miles (roughly 48 kilometres) from where the deadly fires ravaged Lahaina.

A source close to the Heiress told the Daily Mail: “She has been absolutely helping. Maui has always held a special place in her heart. She has been gathering supplies and taking them to shelters and those who need. She already did and continues to do so.”

Despite this piece of info, people slammed the couple for their vacation.

(Image source: Instagram / @parishilton)

(Image source: Instagram / @parishilton)

It’s absolutely heartbreaking to see all the devastation that the wildfires have caused in Maui. There have been many videos on social media that document the horrors of the fire. Many residents and visitors who were present at the time were forced to flee into the ocean to escape the fires.

Celebrities are not the only people who have been slammed for their questionable behaviour surrounding Hawaii and the current crisis it’s in.

An influencer on TikTok was recently put on blast after complaining about her flight being delayed to Hawaii on her birthday trip.

When will people learn how to read the fucking room?

Image source: Getty Images / Leon Benett, Dia Dipasupil and Dan Boczarski