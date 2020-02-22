Our lord and saviour Paris Hilton celebrated her 39th birthday this week, and her Barbie pink-themed party at #Slivington Manor is honestly the best thing I’ve ever seen.

If, like me, your invitation got lost in the mail, I invite you to pour yourself a glass of moscato and live vicariously through the photos of this incredible soirée.

Paris has forever been known as a party queen, so it’s no surprise that her 39th birthday was *this* extra. Not to mention, the girl is out here at 39 looking like she’s turning 19. If that’s not #sliving, I don’t know what is.

The event was a Barbie pink fever-dream, featuring #Sliving neon signs and balloons spelling out “HBD Paris,” which is exactly what I envisioned Paris Hilton’s birthday looking like.

The star-studded soiree had a truly impressive guest list, with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Rita Ora, Travis Barker, Taika Waititi, Lele Pons and the fucking Mayor of LA Erci Garcetti all in attendance.

Hilton wore a sparkling long-sleeved mini dress that was reminiscent of her glorious 21st birthday dress that we all know and love.

“Paris looked like she was living her best life and was having an amazing time at her party,” a source told E! News. “She was on the dance floor dancing wild and looked like she was having so much fun. Paris truly let loose and all attention was on her. She always had a drink in her hand and a huge smile on her face. At one point, she started DJing the party and was super into it.”

The OG influencer shared some footage of the event on her Instagram account, giving me a serious case of FOMO.

It’s been a huge year for Paris, with the launch of her recent Cooking With Paris YouTube series, and the announcement of her upcoming documentary.

She told us she was playing a character on The Simple Life, and now we’re finally seeing the real Paris. I didn’t think it was possible to love anyone more than I loved TSL-era Paris, but 39-year-old authentic, business kween Paris is somehow even better.

It’s Paris Hilton’s world and we’re just #sliving in it.