Married At First Sight (MAFS) 2022 star Olivia Frazer has revealed that some fucked-up “fans” of the show have found her address. Let us please use this time to remind ourselves that this is a show made for our entertainment. Please calm the fuck down people.

Posting a video to Instagram, Frazer revealed that a group of idiots who had seen her portrayal on MAFS had found her address. Clearly they had nothing better to do with their time and so they used their spare minutes to yell fucked up things at her.

Absolutely not okay, no matter what you may personally think about Olivia.

READ MORE MAFS’ Jackson Confirms His Hinge Profile Is Real But Not Active So Just Wait Til Olivia Hears

“While you guys are all having awesome nights, I’m here with Bert (her cat) who’s having a tantrum and some lunatics have just pulled up outside my home — don’t know how they got my address — and have screamed that I’m a c*nt, I’m a rat and that I should die in a hole,” Olivia said.

“And so I’ve called my mum, I’ve called Jack, I’ve called the police, I’ve called Channel Nine security.

“Great, I can barely go out in public and now I can’t even chill at home. Like what the fuck do people want from me?”

You can watch the video for yourself below:

PEDESTRIAN.TV reached out to Nine for comment.

“Nine and Endemol Shine takes its obligations in respect to the health and wellbeing of the participants of this program extremely seriously,” Nine said.

“All participants have access to the show psychologist during filming, during broadcast and once the program has ended. Nine also have an additional service for participants should they like or need further individual and confidential psychological support.

“This service gives participants access to clinicians who have been specifically engaged to support those involved in the program in relation to their experiences. This service is available to all participants for as long as they need it, it does not end.”

READ MORE Pls Enjoy Olivia Getting Called TF Out On Radio After Giving A Shit Excuse About The Pic Drama

Some of the comments on the above Instagram video seem to support stalking and heckling people. C’mon guys, this is *not* the serve you think it is.

“Starts with an apology,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Home alone? Any proof? Or just another one of her vindictive lies so she can play victim,” wrote another.

“It’s called karma honey. I know what I want, an apology for Dom,” wrote a third user.

Needless to say, the tracking down, stalking and intimidation of anyone is not okay. You may not like Olivia after everything she did on MAFS, but just remember that she is also a human beyond her screen portrayal.

She has already lost her job. Dom is thriving and living her best life. Whatever punishment you think you need to exact upon Olivia for her on-screen failings needs to stay with you.

Let’s treat people with basic human dignity please, no matter our thoughts and feelings.